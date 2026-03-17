A UK-based Nigerian lady with 11 months left on her graduate visa has turned to social media for strength and motivation

According to the lady, she had applied to thousands of jobs for the past two years, hoping to get sponsorship, all ot no avail

Speaking about her experience in the UK so far, she admitted that she has found a home, friends and family and does not intend to leave anytime soon

Deborah, a Nigerian lady living in the UK, has revealed on TikTok that she has 11 months left on her graduate visa to leave the country.

Deborah, who has been unable to land her dream job with visa sponsorship for the past two years, said it is frustrating waking up to prepare for her survival job, while her dream occupation keeps rejecting her application.

A Nigerian lady says she has 11 months left to leave the UK. Photo Credit: Tim Grist Photography, TikTok/@talkwithdebbyy

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady determined to remain in UK

Deborah, in a TikTok post, vowed never to allow her current situation to affect how she lives her life in the UK. She admitted that she has found a home, family and friends in the UK and does not intend to leave the country anytime soon.

Turning her worries into motivation, Deborah said she has chosen to see her situation as one having 11 months to get sponsored to stay in the UK, instead of saying she has 11 months left to leave.

She promised to keep pushing and looking for jobs with visa sponsorship, expressing confidence that everything will work out for her good. In her words:

"Hi, I’m Deborah, Debby, Talkwithdebbyy and I have 11 month left in the UK. I have 11 months left on my graduate visa. I have applied to thousands of jobs in the past two years and done loads of interviews but not successful.

"It’s frustrating waking up to prepare to go your my survival job while your dream job keeps sending me “unfortunately”, but do you know what, I’m not going to allow this timeline affect how I live life.

"I’ve found home in the UK; my friends and family and tbh I don’t plan on leaving anytime soon. Instead of saying I have 11 months to leave the UK, I’m choosing to say I have 11 month to get sponsored to stay in the UK I will be documenting my journey to getting sponsored for myself and anytime in my shoes🥹.

"I want to come back to these videos when I get a sponsorship and be happy that I allowed myself to be vulnerable, to learn, to live in the moment and not in fear of being kicked out. I am so positive that everything will work out for my good, I trust God, that’s why I’m confident and I you should be positive too."

A lady says she has 11 months left to remain in the UK. Photo Credit: @talkwithdebbyy

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's situation in UK

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's video below:

Runi said:

"I am here to say to you sincerely from one sister to another, it only takes one email. I applied over 1600… 8 years ago. Now I run my own business in the UK over 5 years, I have my citizenship ceremony coming too. I am engaged and bought a house, adopted a dog. You got this. Don’t get discouraged."

LorcanaNewbie said:

"I really wish you the best to find your dream job. A friend of mine had to go back to India after spending 3 years here because she couldn’t find a job that would pay enough to sponsor her."

mocha.Princesss said:

"Leaving this here as reference because I’m in the same boat and next year this time we shall come back to this video."

Topsy said:

"My dear 11 month u better be thanking God..I know someone that have 7days he dont even no what to do...But I believe God will settled us all."

Dell said:

"You are lucky to have 11 months. I got 13 days to leave I started applying for jobs since September till date unfortunately everywhere. Even though I got uk drivers license. It’s sad but there is hope."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who lived in the UK for 30 years had returned permanently to Nigeria.

Lady who relocated to UK returns home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK had headed back to Nigeria after encountering serious problems.

According to her male friend, who shared the story online, the situation had escalated, leading to her decision to pack her bags and head back to Nigeria.

The man who shared the story, @sparobanks on TikTok, emphasised the uncertainty of life in the UK, citing the example of his friend who was heading back home.

Source: Legit.ng