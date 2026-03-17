A Nigerian woman relocated from Italy to Nigeria due to stress, documenting her journey and reasons on TikTok

After settling in Nigeria, she shared her experience of setting up a new home with her children

She later complained about lack of electricity, revealing she bought a generator that initially developed a fault

A Nigerian woman has sparked reactions on social media after sharing her experience of relocating from Italy back to Nigeria and the challenges she faced upon her return.

The woman, identified as Sarah on TikTok, documented her relocation journey in a video posted on her page.

A Nigerian lady who was based in Europe returns permanently. Photo credit: Image source/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The TikTok video showed her packing her belongings, including those of her children, as well as moving out of her home in Italy, Europe.

According to her, the decision to leave Europe was driven by the need to protect her mental health. She explained that she had been going through a stressful period while living abroad.

“I was passing through stress, so I had to leave for my mental health,” she said.

After arriving in Nigeria, Sarah shared moments of how she settled into her new apartment. She was seen restocking food items and arranging her home as she began a new phase of life.

She also decided to get a standing fan because of the heat she was experiencing.

“When one door closes, another one opens,” she captioned.

Nigerian lady raises issues after relocating

However, shortly after settling in, the woman raised concerns about electricity supply in her neighbourhood. In another TikTok video, she complained that there had been no power for over a week.

A Nigerian woman relocates from Italy to Nigeria. Photo credit: @serah.vlog/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Due to the situation, she said she had to purchase a brand new generator to cope with the lack of electricity. Sadly, the generator initially developed a fault before it eventually started working after several attempts.

Watch the TikTok videos below:

Reactions to Nigerian lady's relocation journey

Her experience has sparked conversations online. Some of the comments are below.

Vibe questioned:

"Ma, please, how is life in Italy? Planning to relocate to Italy soon. Or am I abt to make a wrong decision?"

Smomo wrote:

"I'm from South Africa but I'm always praying for things to get better in your country."

tony_kenis commented:

"Dear poster don’t mind those negative comments, I came back to Nigeria after staying in Asia for 11 years. There is no regret just focus all your goals in Nigeria and with time you will balance back because there no place like home."

user9932840790229 wrote:

"No place like home, I left Italy about 20years ago and am doing great."

Dewiting said:

"Hey poster may GOD FAVOUR YOU AND UR KIDS as you return home may God give you that peace that you desire may God bless the work of ur hands in everything you do in Nigeria 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 BOCALUPO AMORE"

0xhalo_ wrote:

"People are saying why did you come back. People that don't have international passport she's said the stress there is too much i can relate ...everybody thinks it easy over there, no its not may God keep providing for you ma'am...wlcm home."

Abroad-based lady returns to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian woman who had spent over 20 years abroad has decided to return to her home country.

She shared her story about her time in Europe and why she was returning to the state of Abuja permanently.

Source: Legit.ng