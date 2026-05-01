A young lady drew the attention of many people online after she saw something unusual on the ID card of a FUNAAB student

She quoted his post and asked people important questions just days after the young man shared his photos

Many people who saw the information on the ID card of the FUNAAB student took to the comment section to react

A young Nigerian lady has trended online after posting something rare she noticed on the school ID card of a student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).

The student had taken to his social media page to announce that he has finally secured his ID card and is now a certified student of the institution.

FUNAAB student posts his ID card, lady reacts

Taking to his page, the student @ayoade_vic46587 wrote:

“Now a certified FUNAABite.”

“I don collect ID card.”

FUNAAB student goes viral after lady questions what she saw on his ID card. Photo Source: Twitter/ayoade_vic46587/_Dayo_mi

Source: TikTok

Just two days after he shared photos of himself with the ID card, a young lady, @_Dayo_mi, took to her page to quote the student’s post and draw people’s attention to what she saw on his ID card, which she said she had never seen before.

As a result of what she saw, she asked an important question:

“Please, what is blood group doing on ID card?”

The question asked by @_Dayo_mi immediately got the attention of many people, who took to the comments section of the post to give possible answers.

Reactions as student shows his ID card

@akbenngold said:

"In cases of medical emergencies that require blood transfusion. they wouldn't have to spend time with testing for the blood group, especially if the facilities are not available."

@apostlecodes added:

"So before you fall in love with that fellow student. You know your compatibility."

@Oluya_of_lagos shared:

"In advance country, in case of emergency they don’t need to do blood test they already but here it’s just design cos no hospital sef."

@khris_eth added:

"In cases of emergency need for blood (accident or anything) th3 doctors will automatically have an idea on what type of blood to administer."

@whengodwrites wrote:

"Your ID card is like a military dog tag. It has every important information about you."

@Lfc_B_O_N_K added:

"It's on ours too. Because of any medical emergency so they will know where to start saving you from."

@Snow_okocha shared:

"If you're ever in an accident, it would save doctors the time needed for a blood test I think."

@ThenameisBosun noted:

"For medicals na. Some even add genotype."

@XBackup49263 said:

"Anything can happen. That's why Other countries military personnel do have all their details on their Tag's."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady sparked reactions online after sharing a post claiming to show Regina Daniels’ ID card and her alleged real age.

The post came amid ongoing marriage issues between Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, which have been widely discussed on social media.

Lady trends after revealing her real name

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady became popular on social media after she shared her real name on X (formerly Twitter).

Many people did not believe her name was real because it sounded unusual. They kept doubting her and asking questions. To prove it, she shared her NIN card, which clearly showed her full name.

Source: Legit.ng