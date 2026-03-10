A Nigerian woman in Canada explained the struggles she faced after relocating abroad with her husband and son

She disclosed that her family initially had no jobs, struggled with childcare costs, and relied on others while settling

Her video responded to friends who accused her of forgetting them after relocation, sparking reactions online

A Nigerian woman living abroad has shared the challenges she faced after relocating, responding to claims from friends who accused her of forgetting them.

The woman, identified on TikTok as @iamduchessangy, opened up in a TikTok video explaining that adjusting to life in Canada after leaving Nigeria was far more difficult than many people assume.

According to her, the comment that prompted her response came during a conversation with a friend who said she had stopped communicating with people back home in Nigeria after relocating.

“I was having a conversation with one of my friends recently and she said, ‘Babe, you wey just relocate and you forget everybody.’ And I was like, what? Forget everybody?” she said.

The woman explained that the relocation process was emotionally and financially challenging for her family.

Canada-based Nigerian lady opens up on relocation

She said she, her husband, and their son moved abroad with limited resources and had to start life from scratch in a country where they did not know anyone.

According to her, the early days were particularly difficult because they did not have a stable place to live and had to rely on the kindness of others.

She said:

“We packed our entire life in two suitcases. My husband packed, we packed our son, and we moved from Nigeria to Canada to a place where we didn’t know a single soul.”

She opened up that the family struggled for several months without employment while trying to settle into their new environment.

During that period, she said she was also trying to complete her academic programme while dealing with financial pressure and childcare expenses.

According to her, the situation forced her to focus entirely on survival and her studies because failing her course could affect her immigration status.

She added:

“For months, we couldn’t get a job. Even money for daycare was difficult, and I was struggling not to fail my course because once you fail, your immigration status begins to shake."

The TikTok user advised people not to assume that friends who relocate abroad have abandoned them.

Watch the full TikTok video below:

Reactions to canada-based Nigerian lady's relocation comment

Some of the comments are below.

Rose said:

"They can also be the ones to reach out."

Oliviaada commented:

"They will not understand."

Yemmy! said:

"Thank your God you didn't fail a course, else e for be o."

jul commented:

"Every body thought am forming for them, they all thought am a bad person, bec they thought I forgot them, and it’s so painful and if I try to call they say I forgot them."

