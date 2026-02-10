A Nigerian lady who relocated to the United Kingdom has packed her bags and returned to Nigeria over COS issues

Her male friend shared the story online and also seized the opportunity to advise netizens on the importance of saving

Social media users who came across the post on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK is set to return to Nigeria after facing challenges with her Certificate of Sponsorship.

According to her male friend who shared the story online, the situation had escalated, leading to her decision to pack her bags and head back to Nigeria.

UK-based lady heads back to Nigeria over COS

The man who shared the story, @sparobanks on TikTok, emphasised the uncertainty of life in the UK, citing the example of his friend who was heading back home.

She had already booked her flight and was preparing to leave, with no clear plans for her next move, but was determined to find her way once she got back to Nigeria.

According to the narrator, UK's immigration system can be unpredictable, and his friend was allegedly not the only one facing such challenges.

He used his platform to advise his fellow Nigerians living in the UK to be cautious and prioritise saving, as the situation can change unexpectedly.

In his words:

"COS wahala. She has booked her flight to fly back to Nigeria. UK is not 100% sure. A friend of mine will be travelling back to Nigeria this week. Yesterday when I texted her she said she already booked her flight back to Nigeria. What's the next plan? She said she don't know, but when she gets home she will find her way.

"So why am I making this video? You know sometimes, this country, you can even have COS and the company that gave you, the government will revoke their licence. They can also say they are not sponsoring you again. So if you're here, you're not here to impress anyone. Try to save. She's going back now. Imagine if she doesn't have anything, she will start afresh."

Reactions as UK-based lady faces COS issues

The post sparked lots of reactions from TikTok users, many of whom shared their own experiences of struggling with immigration issues in the UK.

Some had faced similar challenges, while others knew someone who had gone through the same ordeal.

@Mikeamby Michael said:

"Again people coming to UK for studies try and be asking questions the best time to come is January because Jan gets 18months visa and also they have 5months holiday which you will work full time uninterrupted people pay their fees during that period some even travel to countries just to be gaining grounds."

@Assurance said:

"She will be fine. I am on CoS with no issues currently but I just decided to go back b4 the end of this year. I earn better wen I was back home, I still have my business back home. I now have my master and now returning to expand my business. Tell her all will be well."

@Petomrevolutions added:

"May God help everyone struggling to get sponsorships, Uk is hard but naija is worse and life itself na risk. It is well!!"

