A graduate of Covenant University has gone viral on social media after sharing her interesting childhood dream

The young lady mentioned that she had always wanted to grow up to be a doctor and shared what she studied

She mentioned the course she studied at the university and the high CGPA she finished with from the institution

A graduate of Covenant University, who had a childhood dream of being a doctor, took to social media to share the course she studied at the university and the CGPA she finished with.

The young lady said she had always wanted to become a doctor when she grew up and explained that the reason she wanted that was due to the importance attached to it.

Lady who wanted to be doctor as a child celebrates first class at Covenant University. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Priscilla Agbana

Source: Twitter

Covenant University shares childhood story

While she had dreamed of that and hoped it would come to pass, she explained that things changed, and she found herself in another department where she finished with a good grade.

Priscilla Agbana wrote:

“I want to be a doctor when I grow up!

"I think a lot of us said this as kids. For me, it was mostly about the prestige of having Dr. in front of my name, though, to be fair, PhD holders still enjoy that privilege 🤣. Somewhere along the line, though, I found engineering."

Several years after she nursed the dream, she finally finished with a very high CGPA from a different course at Covenant University, mentioning the name of the course she took.

Covenant University graduate goes viral after sharing childhood dream. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Priscilla Agbana

Source: Twitter

Priscilla Agbana wrote on her LinkedIn:

"On October 10, 2025, a five-year journey came to an end. I graduated with a First Class degree (4.78/5.00) from the Department of Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Covenant University."

"This was a major win for me in 2025, not just because of the grade, but because the journey was anything but easy."

"University challenged me in ways I didn’t expect. From adjusting to a new environment, navigating different teaching styles, and learning how to stand on my own, to facing failures in areas I once felt confident in, there were many moments I considered giving up."

"My final year, especially, stretched me. I had to balance academic work, multiple responsibilities, and my final year project (a MATLAB-based simulation of a fuzzy logic advisory system for monitoring and optimizing a solar power system). It was demanding, overwhelming at times, but deeply formative."

"Looking back, I can see how these experiences shaped my growing interest in automation and control systems. I’m genuinely fascinated by the possibilities control systems offer and the direction automation is taking our world in this age. ⚙️✨"

"Today, all of this has become a story I can look back on with gratitude. Every challenge was worth it. Every long night mattered. I gained a degree, friendships, growth, and a title."

"Engr. Priscy does sound pretty cool."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a former Covenant University lecturer with a PhD went viral after sharing his salary. He showed his payslip to prove how much he earned.

Covenant University graduate goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Covenant University graduate went viral for improving her GPA from six Fs and 1.44 to a second-class upper with 3.46.

The brilliant lady encouraged students to keep working hard, showing that setbacks do not stop success.

Source: Legit.ng