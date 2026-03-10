Graduate Who Just Resumed Nigerian Law School in Lagos Shares Unexpected Registration Struggles
- A young Nigerian man shares what he experienced during his registration process at the Nigerian Law School in Lagos
- He opened up about how he prepared for the registrations, the documents he got, and the strict rules he was made to follow
- Many who came across the young man's video shared their similar experience and observations about what he said
A law graduate has opened up about his experience while registering in the Nigerian Law School in Lagos.
He shared how he prepared for resumption and the unexpected struggles he encountered at the point of registration.
Identified on TikTok as @synache_, the young man shared how he was asked to cut his hair during registration.
He also shared some medical tests he was asked to do upon registration.
The video was captioned:
“if you see me squeeze small 10m inside my hand.”
Watch the TikTok video below:
Actress Idia Aisien opens up on how her ex spent her millions of naira flying another woman to Dubai
He added in the comments:
"Omo someone said my shoe needs to be sober, what does that even mean?
Nigerian law school student’s experience sparks buzz
Rayo said:
They’re so strict. the moment registration started they started with our shoes not being compliant, even a hairband!!!!!!
Winifred said:
Medicalssssss will stress you, I remember standing for 4 hours like the soles of my NEW shoes had gone down and when it got to my turn they said something was missing. I just started laughing “ sorry for the laugh”
Raheemat Alaga said:
Now you are understanding why no body could document as e Dey hot, we were all in shock and fighting for our mental
Favour Oiza said:
To confirm you don’t have any health issue. They’ll send you home otherwise, who will take care of you there?
Essence said:
PH Campus wasn’t strict with the dress code; they only advised students not to wear unacceptable outfits when lectures commence
~NECHE~ said:
Abeg ooo Any pharmacy graduate here pls help a brother,hope I don't have to cut my hair cus I no fit oooo
Morexayo said:
Lagos campus is very strict, but you will definitely enjoy your stay. All the very best!
ella.visage said:
I was lucky I did mine in a day and medicals the next day. Lagos campus is stressful
Dzid said:
Registration was like 30 minutes in my Campus.. I was surprised, it was really fast
BigPamsNotTheLittleOne said:
I’ll be laughing at everyone since I’ve successfully seen my own shege last year but sorryyyy."
Meanwhile, a University of Ibadan graduate shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class.."
In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.
LASU BGS shares admission experience
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.
In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng