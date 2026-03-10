A young Nigerian man shares what he experienced during his registration process at the Nigerian Law School in Lagos

He opened up about how he prepared for the registrations, the documents he got, and the strict rules he was made to follow

Many who came across the young man's video shared their similar experience and observations about what he said

A law graduate has opened up about his experience while registering in the Nigerian Law School in Lagos.

He shared how he prepared for resumption and the unexpected struggles he encountered at the point of registration.

Identified on TikTok as @synache_, the young man shared how he was asked to cut his hair during registration.

He also shared some medical tests he was asked to do upon registration.

The video was captioned:

“if you see me squeeze small 10m inside my hand.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

He added in the comments:

"Omo someone said my shoe needs to be sober, what does that even mean?

Nigerian law school student’s experience sparks buzz

Rayo said:

They’re so strict. the moment registration started they started with our shoes not being compliant, even a hairband!!!!!!

Winifred said:

Medicalssssss will stress you, I remember standing for 4 hours like the soles of my NEW shoes had gone down and when it got to my turn they said something was missing. I just started laughing “ sorry for the laugh”

Raheemat Alaga said:

Now you are understanding why no body could document as e Dey hot, we were all in shock and fighting for our mental

Favour Oiza said:

To confirm you don’t have any health issue. They’ll send you home otherwise, who will take care of you there?

Essence said:

PH Campus wasn’t strict with the dress code; they only advised students not to wear unacceptable outfits when lectures commence

~NECHE~ said:

Abeg ooo Any pharmacy graduate here pls help a brother,hope I don't have to cut my hair cus I no fit oooo

Morexayo said:

Lagos campus is very strict, but you will definitely enjoy your stay. All the very best!

ella.visage said:

I was lucky I did mine in a day and medicals the next day. Lagos campus is stressful

Dzid said:

Registration was like 30 minutes in my Campus.. I was surprised, it was really fast

BigPamsNotTheLittleOne said:

I’ll be laughing at everyone since I’ve successfully seen my own shege last year but sorryyyy."

Source: Legit.ng