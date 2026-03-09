Actress Idia Aisien shared a shocking personal experience about financial betrayal in a past relationship

She revealed that the money she gave to support an ex-boyfriend’s business was misused

The actress opens up on the emotional impact of the betrayal during a recent talk show appearance

Nigerian actress Idia Aisien has revealed a painful personal experience, sharing how a man she once supported financially allegedly betrayed her.

Speaking on the talk show Toke Moments, hosted by media personality Toke Makinwa, Aisien admitted that she used to help men she dated, especially when they were trying to grow their businesses.

She explained that she believed supporting a partner during tough times could eventually lead to mutual success.

“I used to. They’ll say their business is bad, I’ll give them a couple of millions,” Aisien said. “At that time, you are dating for marriage, so you don’t want that guy to not do well. If he is trying to invest in something that’s going to grow, you help.

"They always say there are ups and downs for guys, so when you help the guy in the beginning, later, when he is up he will also help you.”

However, Toke Makinwa disagreed with this approach, advising that women should motivate their partners instead of giving them money, as financial matters should remain a personal responsibility.

Aisien then recounted her own heartbreaking experience. She revealed that after giving one of her ex-boyfriends millions of naira to support his business, he suddenly became unreachable. He even lied about being in Lagos, but her brother later spotted him abroad.

Shockingly, Aisien discovered that the man had travelled to Dubai, and not alone. According to the actress, he used the money she gave him to fly a popular socialite to Dubai, leaving her shocked and disappointed.

Watch her speak below:

Actress Idia Aisien's confession trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

annejacket said:

"Una dey give man money to start business? Wow."

kingclue_ said:

"She was the side chic in the Relationship, she just didn't notice."

cynakah said:

"HEAR ME SISTERS. DON'T GIVE A MAN SHIBO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

miz_isioma said:

"The things women go through in the hands of men 😩."

melanin_ruth_ said:

"One thing about men? They would never disappoint!"

silgthebrand said:

"Successful women naim suffer for relationships pass 💔."

cynakah said:

"Money wey you for use adopt me 😢."

jerry_wantor said:

"Una dey love oo, if man see 5k naira from me he should go and give testimony in church."

beautybyrmd

"I love love, but to give man money Omo I doubt cos some of una men no dey quick remember good wey woman do for Una. If they don’t disappoint you, who will?"

ohyescynthiaaa said:

"Some of these men ehnn, imagine sending food stuffs to your man in another city, not knowing he eating it with another woman in his house. Imagine putting a monthly allowance from you only for you to come online and see him posting another woman calling her all manner of sweet names. FEAR Men."

owuokadevine said:

"To help poor man is very risky."

official_warritalker said:

"You say make I trust man 😂NEVER 📌💯😎😂."

prettypreshy1

"One thing I came to realise is, the girls that love harder spend on their men and then take it for granted. It is really sad 😢."

nadraassy2

"I have a story to tell too 😭😭😭."

official_devon91 said:

"Good women will always experience struggling men and that’s where the problem starts from."

omotssss

"Give man money as how?"

nanya_osigwe said:

"It’s not advisable to give a man you are not married to money."

lookingfor_ugo said:

"I'm not surprised...smh."

