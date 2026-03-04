A Nigerian man, a mechanical engineer, has publicly announced that he would no longer be paying his tithes in the church

While noting that his decision might seem weird to some Christians, he opened up about what he intends to start doing with the money meant for his tithes

Mixed reactions have followed the man's decision on tithing, with many people sharing their personal views on the significance of paying tithes

An X influencer, with the handle @oku_yungx, has declared that he would stop paying tithes in the church.

The Nigerian, whose bio reads that he is a mechanical engineer, stated this in a tweet on March 3.

Tithing: Man shares his new plan

He said he understands that his decision might appear weird to some Christians. On what he would do with the money meant for his tithe, @oku_yungx said he would use it for humanity.

According to him, the 10% of his income meant for tithes would be used to help a family in need every month. His tweet read:

"My decision might be weird to some Christians but i have decided to stop paying tithe in church. The said 10% will go to humanity. Every month, a family in need gets sorted. You can judge me but i am ready to face the Almighty God because only my creator has the final say."

Paying tithes: Man's decision stirs mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's story below:

@LyfAcrosBorders said:

"Tithe is meant to reflect humanity, and you’re living that principle by directly helping those in need. At the end of the day, it’s the heart behind the action that counts, and God sees that."

@FunmiKolz said:

"Nobody will judge you but still bear in mind that the same tithe is put into good use at the churches. so many churches carry out mission activities, they do not do Pr does not mean they are not touching lives with tithes."

@datiga07 said:

"Actually, that was 1 of the original intentions of instituting tithe payments to the Priests. Just that your decision, would leave out another. Which is to also take care of the priests who were offering their services without having any inheritance."

@agbo_esq said:

"I don't pay it. The bible even recommended how the tithe was to be used: First year to the Levites. We don't have Levites now. Second year to the less privileged. Third year, you use it to host party for your family where alcohol is allowed to flow freely."

@FBlanks1 said:

"Paying tithe is not a New Testament bible doctrine, but being a generous giver. So it is not out of place if you decide to be a blessing to real people around you. You can also give freewill offerings to support church activities that impact differently on people. God bless."

@Mykoladoo said:

"No need for public announcements. Like you said, you owe no one any explanation, validation or castigation."

