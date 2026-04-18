After checking his 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, an arts student has made public what he got

The student shared a screenshot of his UTME result on TikTok as he set his sights on gaining admission into the university

The student claims that schooling is a scam, and his TikTok post has triggered mixed reactions on the social media platform

A young man named Joshua has publicly displayed his 2026 UTME result after checking it via SMS.

Joshua, an arts student, congratulated himself on his performance but remarked, "School na scam."

An arts student displays his UTME result on social media. Photo Credit: @joshcash08, jamb.gov.ng

Source: TikTok

Sharing his result on TikTok on April 18, Joshua wrote:

"School na scame but I don sha pass JAMB."

Breakdown of student's UTME result

From the screenshot shared, Joshua got 64 in English language, 62 in government, 51 in Literature and 58 in CRS.

He scored 235 on aggregate. Netizens had different reactions to the young man's post.

JAMB had released the first batch of 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results on Friday, April 17, for the 632,788 candidates who sat for the exam on the first day, Thursday, April 16. The 2026 JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is currently ongoing.

The first examination commenced on Thursday, April 16 and is scheduled to run until Saturday, April 25.

An arts student scored 235 in the 2026 UTME. Photo Credit: @joshcash08

Source: TikTok

See his TikTok post below:

JAMB result of arts student stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the arts student's UTME result below

Moyinoluwa🀄️🔑🥳 said:

"Well anyways, na BABADADACAC ,method me I use."

__Felix said:

"School na scam I dey final year. Just one semester remaining self."

GØT PAID🛍️ said:

"I secured 210 and I want to read Law ohh."

#𝔈𝔪𝔪𝔞𝔫𝔲𝔢𝔩★🎃 said:

"Add math,acc, remove crs and lit."

king senjong the great 🙌🙌 said:

"Omohhhh so some of unah think say government nah easy subject."

RAPH WEST ⭐️🎶🔊 said:

"Baami wish me success o I just wan write mine this morning I tap from your jamb score o we even have the same subject combination."

☘︎♡Chizaram✧🥹🎀♡☘︎ said:

"Congratulations 🥳 .I wrote same combination scored : 253 expected more but God did."

️𝘽𝙀𝙉🕸️ said:

"As I dey wish una congratulations God go run my own too."

Guide for checking UTME results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB had released a guideline on how candidates can check their UTME results.

Candidates who sat for the examination on Thursday, April 16, have been advised to use the approved SMS channels to access their results for now. JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin confirmed the development and issued a warning against attempts to alter official score messages. Read more: https://www.legit.ng/nigeria/1706073-step-by-step-guide-checking-2026-utme-results-released-by-jamb/

Candidates are required to use the phone number linked to their JAMB registration and ensure it has sufficient airtime, at least N50, before sending a request. By sending “UTMERESULT” to 55019, candidates will receive their scores via text message. The board said this remains the only approved method for now, as preparations continue to enable access to full result slips through its online portal.

Source: Legit.ng