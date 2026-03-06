A Nigerian lady shared how her father returned to school at 63 to fulfil his PhD dreams at a prestigious school in London

She opened up about why he had to wait for over 30 years before fulfilling his dream of attending the Imperial College London

Many who came across the man's story was moved by his achievements as they shared how proud they were of him

A Nigerian retired engineer fulfilled his dream as he started his PhD education at the Imperial College London at 63.

His daughter, who posted her father's achievements. shared why he began at such an age.

Source: TikTok

Retired engineer starts PhD education in London

Identified on TikTok as @itsvirtuee, the man's daughter gave full details about how her father once got admission to study at the school in 1991, but couldn't go because of his family.

She shared how he abandoned his dreams for over 30 years just to cater for his wife and four children, while building his engineering career.

Her post was captioned:

"My dad retired… and then started a PhD at 63. The average retirement age in Nigeria is 60. Growing up, he always told us that learning never stops. But sometimes life happens, responsibilities kick in and your dreams sometimes get delayed.

"After raising four kids and sacrificing a lot along the way, he’s finally chasing something he always wanted. Watching him start again at 63 reminded me that it’s never too late to pursue what inspires you. Honestly… I’ve never felt more motivated."

She added:

"he has a degree in Chemical Engineering and worked as a chartered engineer for 30+ years!"

See his full story in the TikTok post below:

Reactions as Nigerian man starts PhD at 63

naomi said:

my dad passed away before he could start his last year, i wish your father all the success in the future, he’s an inspiration.

Yari Vasquez said:

The first day of school photo, my favorite genre is parents becoming kids again

Aunty Jojo said:

And while they are choosing themselves by picking the dreams they had shelved for years, they have no idea how motivating it actually is to their own adult children. #TotallyRelate

ANDREA E POLANCO said:

Tell him a stranger on the other side of the pond (Belize) is so incredibly proud of him & wishing him the absolute best! So inspiring! He will rock it!

lauramcdermott8485 said:

Well done and congratulations to your dad, it just goes to show never give up your dreams because they can become reality at any age xx

eniandeverything said:

So good! Thank you uncle for reminding us that we can make our lives beautiful at anytime

tallymedic

A PhD at imperial! Tell your dad this stranger on the internet is super proud of him!

