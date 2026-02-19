A young man has celebrated completing his law studies at the University of Ibadan despite having other plans on graduation

The man announced the GPA he started with, despite stating that he had planned to bag a Second Class Upper division

His story triggered reactions on X, as many people congratulated the law graduate on his academic feat amid his earlier plans

A Nigerian man, Victor, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) with flying colours as he graduated with a first-class honours degree in law.

Celebrating his academic feat on X, an excited Ayo said he had planned on graduating with a second class upper, otherwise known as 2:1.

From 2:1 plans to UI first class

In an X post by @VictorAyoola11, the young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100 level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

His X post read:

“"UI is hard." The negativity made me set my sights on a 2:1. Then I got a perfect GPA in my first semester of 100 level. Got motivated, and I went all in for it. In the end: V. O. Ayoola LL.B., University of Ibadan (First Class Honours) God did!

See his X post below:

In another post, the young man also revealed that he participated in a competition hosted by the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria and came out as the overall 2nd out of the first class law students who partcipated

He said:

"3 out of the 5 Scholars who won the competition are from the University of Ibadan, and I'm proud to be one of them I also emerged as Overall 2nd out of 151 First Class Law Students who participated. A big thanks to the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria for this initiative."

Netizens celebrate UI law first-class graduate

@SuzzyofAfrica said:

"God really did!! Congratulations."

@Legalaccess_HQ said:

"Graduateeeee!!!! Congratulations to you!"

@solace_okere said:

"Big w. Proud of you Congratulations."

@bpraisepeanuts said:

"A big congratulations to you, Victor. Super proud of you."

@great_kelv said:

"You came to the first and the best and conquered. Congratulations!"

@adelajafredd said:

"Congratulations, Victor Great conversations at IPTLC -UI."

@Theophilusiga said:

"Congratulations for doing this. I'm completely in awe of you 'cause even a third class student from UI can bag a first class from any school in any clime and you came out with a first class? Guy, I adore you."

