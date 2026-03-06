A University of Ibadan student, Fathia Raji, who graduated with a first class in Mathematics shared how she got 5 scholarships in school

Fathia, who went viral after sharing her achievements following her graduation, shared how she got five scholarships

In this insightful interview with Legit.ng, the scholar shared tips she used in getting the scholarships and mistakes that made her got over 50 rejections

Fathia Raji received nationwide appraisal when she bagged a first class in Mathematics from the University of Ibadan.

She went viral after she spoke about bagging five undergraduate scholarships in her undergraduate education, including MTN scholarships, Egbe Omo Yoruba of Greater Miami Valley Scholarship, Jim Ovia Scholarship, Opekete Foundation Scholarship, and Afrotech Girls Scholarship.

The mathematician speaks to Legit.ng about her motivations to get the scholarship, mistakes that cost her over 50 rejection and how she bagged top scholarships

UI 5-time scholarship winner shares maths experience

Speaking with Legit.ng , fathia shared how her love for Mathematics grew and what motivated her to start applying for scholarships.

Fathia said:

“In SS2, I changed schools. My former school was short of teachers and I knew I wasn’t getting what I needed, so I moved to Ridwanullah Model College. One of the best decisions I ever made. But the transport fare was too much daily, so I used my brother’s old bicycle.

"I was leaving home by 5:30 AM every day just to beat the crowd and avoid the stares. People called me “bicycle girl” but I wasn’t bothered. I knew I couldn’t afford to put that burden on my parents when there was another way. I wasn’t the very best student in secondary school, but I was one of the best."

Sharing why she decided to study mathematics, Fathia said:

“I decided to study mathematics because it was one thing I knew I could do so well even when things get overwhelming and I was aware that getting into the First and The Best isn't a walk in the park.

“So, I left home for Agbowo to stay close to UI. I knew how comfortable I could get staying close to family, and comfort was not something I could afford. I moved, worked part-time, attended tutorials, and focused on my PUTME.

“When I got into UI, we had an 8-month strike almost immediately. I used that time to study and research scholarships. I built a whole list of ones I was going to apply for when school resumed.”

Mistakes graduate made while applying for scholarships

When asked about some of the mistakes she made while applying, Fathia said:

“I made every mistake possible in that process, but I made them fast. Fake websites, wrong links, all of it. Within about 5 months I had gone through all of that and came out knowing what was genuine.

“When school resumed, I applied to everything and got rejected in 100 level. I didn’t stop. By 200 level, the HOD office knew me by name because I was always there requesting recommendation letters.

Sharing how she bagged her first scholarship, Fathia Raji said:

“My first win was the Afrotech Girls scholarship. What made the difference in my interview was simply being real. I told them my actual story, and made them understand exactly why I needed it. And it worked.

“After that came the MTN scholarship, then the Opekete scholarship, Egbe Omo Yoruba of Greater Miami Washington, and eventually Jim Ovia Scholarship.

UI scholar deals with 50 scholarship rejections

According to Fathia, she also faced rejections along the way, and even her friends whom she carried along gave up too.

Her words:

“I crossed over 50 rejections and honestly lost count somewhere after that. I even carried some of my coursemates along the way, and a number of them got shortlisted for test before I ever did.

“Most of them gave up too soon.I knew I couldn't afford to, not because I was stronger but because I genuinely needed the money so I could quit my part time jobs and focus on my academics.”

Maths graduate shares preparations before scholarship applications

Fathia told Legit.ng what she always did before applying for scholarships.

She said:

“The first thing I always did was research the scholarship properly. I needed to understand what they were actually looking for; some are more focused on leadership, some on academic excellence, others on your background and proof you need the scholarship.

“Once I knew that, I made sure my statement of purpose reflected all that’s required, striking the right balance for that specific scholarship. None of my essays were written by AI.

“Every single one was mine, refined, reworked, and tailored to what that particular scholarship wanted. I always started with a hook and made sure each paragraph flowed naturally into the next.

“The second had to align with the first, the third had to complement the second. That way the whole thing reads as one coherent story, not just a list of achievements. For scholarships that required exams, I got past questions and prepared properly. I didn’t walk in hoping for the best.”

Practical steps for undergraduates seeking scholarship opportunties

Advising undergraduates who may want to secure similar scholarships but don’t know where to start, Fathia said:

“First thing, get a good source for opportunities. The two I recommend are Scholar World and iCanStudent. They’re free to join and they’re genuine. You don’t have to be an active member commenting on every post. Just make sure that whenever an opportunity lands in the group, you forward it to your personal chat immediately.

“From there, you can take your time, copy the document requirements from the scholarship website, paste them in your DM, and tick off what you already have. That way you have a clear picture of exactly what you still need and how to get it fast.

“When it comes to letters of recommendation, build a rapport with your lecturers before you ever need anything from them. Lecturers are busy, if they don’t know you, it becomes difficult.

“When you’re ready to request a letter, write a formal letter of request. Keep it to 3 paragraphs maximum. First paragraph — your name, your level, your CGPA, any position you hold. Second paragraph — details about the scholarship, what it’s for, who it’s meant for. Third paragraph — the address of the recipient, and a thank you for their consideration.

“Attach your transcript, include the deadline clearly, and when you hand it over, ask them when you should come back to collect it. Make it easy for them to say yes. Apply early. I mean the first or second week a scholarship opens.

“Have your documents ready so you’re not scrambling. And when it comes to your essay, make it yours. Even if you use AI to structure it, the story has to be genuinely you.

“Nobody can tell your story better than you can. Take your time to fill every detail carefully before you submit. Don’t rush it. Your application deserves your best.”

Source: Legit.ng