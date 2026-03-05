A young Nigerian lady went viral as she celebrated the completion of her studies at the prestigious University of Ibadan

She shared how she had wanted to become a doctor, opening up about what changed her mind to study a course she didn't know about

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the pharmacy graduate on her academic feat

A young Nigerian lady, Temidayo Oladoke, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.

Celebrating her academic feat on social media, an excited Temidayo shared that she bagged a second-class lower degree from UI.

UI student bags second-class lower

On her LinkedIn page, Temidayo Oladoke shared her experience from wanting to become a doctor to studying Food Technology at UI.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"My Journey to becoming MNIFST. I know people might be expecting this to be one of the many long stories of how I came out on top of my class against all odds, but it’s not, and I didn’t. In fact, I finished with a 2:2 from the department of Food Technology, University of Ibadan.

"While a lot of people might also expect me to be quiet about this, or would say that there is nothing to be proud about, i am here to say that I am immensely proud of myself, and I would share why.

"When I was a child, I wanted to be a medical doctor. It even turns out that I wrote an entire article about it once (something I still can’t remember but the proof says otherwise).

"However, getting into secondary school, I questioned it. In fact, at the end of first term in SS1 , I thought I wouldn’t survive in science class, so I told my parents i was going to cross to arts. I wrote all my notes, told all the necessary people, until the time came and I decided that it was just fear trying to trick me. And so I stayed.

"Fast forward to when it was time to write all the serious exams, I decided I was wanted to be a pharmacist, but then I had a D in maths in WAEC, and because I refused to write the exams again, I had to combine results and then that automatically meant I couldn’t apply for any courses in Pharmacy or College of Medicine in UI, which then led me to Food Technology, a course I knew absolutely nothing about when applying for it.

"I then wrote post UTME and since I scored way higher than the cutoff mark, I got in, and I was very excited, but upon resumption, I met the very courses that almost led me to art class in secondary school, mathematics and physics (my mortal enemies). And so I struggled through 100 level, eventually finished 100 level with a third class (CGPA of 1.92/4.00).

"I was devastated, and I told my parents I couldn’t continue in the course and wanted to change (again) to social sciences, but they didn’t let me. Once again, I was allowing my fears to dictate my life. And so I stayed, again. And because I knew that I wasn’t a dullard or a failure, I determined that from that moment i would put in everything I had and I could to do better. And I did.

"And through my journey i was able to improve and eventually finish with a CGPA of 2.66/4.00. This might not look like much, but anyone that knows how difficult it is to improve on your grades consistently through Univeristy of Ibadan, would know how much effort I had to put in, the friendships I sacrificed, the pleasures i denied myself of, the tears, the sickness, the sleepless nights I had to endure just to improve no matter how little it might seem.

"As much as I still wish I did a lot better, I also cannot ignore the effort and improvement I made, in my academics and also in leadership as I was opportuned to do a lot as well. So I am very proud of myself, my growth and especially my courage to face every storm head on and come out victorious."

