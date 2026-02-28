A graduate of Caleb University took to social media to share an emotional real-life story about her academic journey

She explained that in secondary school, she failed one of her subjects, which was computer science

The brilliant student went further to explain the challenges she faced before securing admission and what she finished with

A graduate of Caleb University who failed the subject Computer Studies in her secondary school goes viral as she bags a First Class in Computer Science from the university.

The young lady, Precious Akinnukawe, took to social media to share her story and speak about her experience.

Caleb University graduate bags first class

She also mentioned in the post that there was a time her grade dropped to Second Class Upper but eventually, she finished with a First Class degree in Computer Science despite failing the subject in secondary school.

Precious Akinnukawe posted on her LinkedIn page:

"I present to you… the latest graduate 🎓 I still can’t believe I’m writing this."

"I went from being the girl who failed Computer Studies in secondary school to graduating First Class in Computer Science. And nothing about this journey was easy, planned, or smooth."

She spoke about not actually wanting to study Computer Science at the university but a different course. However, when she wasn’t given the course she desired, her heart was broken.

She continued:

"Computer Science was never my dream. I wanted Estate Management at UNILAG with everything in me. When my name didn’t come out, my heart broke. My dad, of blessed memory, just wanted me to gain admission that year, so he encouraged me to try a private university. I went for an interview at Caleb… and got admitted that same day. That was how this journey began."

After the experience, she explained that she was offered admission a week later.

"One week later, UNILAG offered me admission for the exact course I wanted. I remember crying so hard that night. I felt cheated by life. I didn’t understand Computer Science. I didn’t even know where to start. I felt lost, scared, and trapped in a future I never chose. Along the way, I stumbled. I fell from First Class to Second Class Upper."

Caleb University graduate shares personal struggle

"It hurt more than I can explain. I questioned myself. I wondered if I was forcing something that wasn’t meant for me. But deep down, I knew I couldn’t give up. So I tried again. I pushed harder. I believed again even when I was tired. Then the hardest part came. I lost my dad. My hero. My biggest supporter."

"That loss shattered me. There were days I didn’t think I would survive school without him. I felt empty. I felt weak. I wanted to quit so many times. But somehow… I stayed. With God’s grace."

"With the love of friends who carried me when I couldn’t carry myself. With the strength my dad had already planted inside me."

After a series of challenges due to the death of her father, she was able to finish well from the university and bag a First Class degree in the course she had actually never wanted.

She continued:

"Today, I stand here a First Class graduate. Not because I was the smartest. But because I refused to give up even when life tried to break me."

"This is for you, Daddy 🤍 I hope I made you proud. And to anyone who feels lost, delayed, or broken-sometimes the journey that hurts the most ends up shaping you the most."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Oluwashewa Dianne Oguntubo, rose from a 2.92 CGPA in her 100 level to graduate with a first-class degree in Animal Science. She also won two scholarships and received two university awards.

Graduate of FUOYE bags first class, scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Bukunmi Odeyemi Samuel, celebrated online after graduating with a first-class.

She bagged the degree in Mathematics with a CGPA of 4.59. The young individual also revealed that he was an ASUU scholarship recipient.

