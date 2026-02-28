An undergraduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) took to social media to announce that he got a scholarship

A student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) with a 4.93 CGPA took to social media to announce that he bagged the Bet9ja Foundation Scholarship.

Daniel Nnamani, a final-year student, explained that despite his CGPA, he had tried on several occasions to get scholarships from other agencies but received several rejection emails.

University of Lagos student bags scholarship

As a result of the multiple rejections, he decided to step back and not apply anymore due to fear that he might be turned down.

However, his friend encouraged him and shared a scholarship opportunity with him. He applied and made the list of 150 undergraduates with outstanding academic records to get the scholarship.

Daniel Nnamani wrote on his LinkedIn page:

"Has there been something you’ve always wished for that you attempted many times and it didn’t work out?

"Well, this is me. Coming into the University of Lagos, I’ve always wanted to get a scholarship for my studies, but it was really difficult to achieve. I remember applying for the Jim Ovia Scholarship in my 200 level with a 4.93 CGPA, but I didn’t get it.

"I also applied for The Bridge Scholarship, got to the interview stage, thought I had sailed through. After a few weeks, I got another rejection email. It really hurt me then. I just said, maybe this scholarship thing is not for me.

"Fast forward to last year, my friend Chelsea Ossy-Julius came across a scholarship opportunity and shared it with me. I didn’t want to apply initially because what’s the point? I didn’t want to be rejected again in my final year. Let me just focus and finish with a first class, then start applying for my postgraduate studies abroad. But she insisted I apply; she was convinced I’d get it. Well, I did, reluctantly.

"I am happy to share that I was among the 150 outstanding undergraduates across Nigeria’s public universities awarded the 2025/2026 Bet9ja Foundation Scholarship.

"This scholarship came when I least expected it. It can only be by God’s special grace, and I don’t take it for granted. Special thanks to my friend, Chelsea, for pushing me through. It was as if she had some kind of influence over this because of how certain she was."

After getting the scholarship, which he believes will support him in his final year at UNILAG and help ease the burden of his school project, he expressed appreciation for the Bet9ja Scholarship.

University of Lagos student thanks Bet9ja Foundation

His statement:

"Bet9ja Foundation, thank you so much for supporting and being a part of my academic journey. This scholarship is one that will ease a lot of financial burdens for me, giving me more time to focus on my final year project and ultimately finishing with a first class.

"This is a lesson that you just have to keep applying because you never can tell which one will eventually work out. Don’t give up! It’s called the numbers game 🫵🏽."

