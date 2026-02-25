A Nigerian graduate stated that she transferred from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife to the University of Ibadan

Inspired by a 2019 convocation ceremony, she remained determined to graduate with a First Class degree despite the setback

Through intense study, sacrifice and faith, she achieved her goal and graduated with a First Class in Law from UI

A University of Ibadan law graduate, Betty Igbogbo, has shared her inspiring journey to graduating with a First Class degree after transferring from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

In a LinkedIn post, Betty described how her determination to graduate with top honours began in 2019 when she attended a convocation ceremony at Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU).

A UI graduate shares inspiration for her success in school. Photo credit: Betty Igbogbo/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan graduate shares inspiration

According to Betty, witnessing a family friend graduate with a First Class degree and emerge as the university’s overall second-best student inspired her to pursue the same academic excellence.

“As we quietly drove out of the campus, I made up my mind to finish university with a First Class as well,” she wrote.

Her academic journey later took an unexpected turn when she had to leave OAU and apply to the University of Ibadan after OAU's Faculty of Law lost accreditation for that academic session.

UI first-class graduate speaks about her goal

Despite the setback, she remained committed to her goal. Upon resuming at UI in 2021, she renewed her promise to graduate with the highest grade.

She admitted the journey was demanding, noting that she studied extensively, prayed fervently, and sacrificed personal pleasures to stay focused.

A law graduate gets transferred from OAU to the University of Ibadan. Photo credit: Betty Igbogbo/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

"I’d be lying if I said the journey was easy. It was not. I read, I studied. I cried. I denied myself of many pleasures and I prayed fervently," she said.

She added:

"I turned many eateries in and out of campus to my mini-libraries. There’s no better time to read than on a full stomach."

She credited her success to supportive lecturers, collaborative classmates, and spiritual guidance from her campus fellowship.

When her results were released, she said they did not come as a surprise because she had remained focused on her goal from the beginning.

She expressed gratitude to God for helping her achieve the milestone. She concluded her testimony by saying:

"The Bible says “The memory of the just is blessed.” This indeed is my testimony. With God’s help, I have run through a troop; and by my God have I leaped over a wall. Thank you, God. I owe this degree to you."

See her LinkedIn post HERE

Her story has inspired many online. However, in a related story, another UI graduate, Idongesit Ime, began university with a 1.88 CGPA in 100 level, but steadily improved his performance through consistent effort. He shared his story HERE.

First class graduate shares regret

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian first-class graduate reflected on the mistakes he made in university despite his academic excellence.

He admitted he neglected building income-generating digital skills and lacked consistency in online ventures while he was in school.

He advised current students to develop marketable skills early, warning that relying solely on a degree is not good after graduation.

Source: Legit.ng