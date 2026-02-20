A young lady has celebrated completing her studies at the University of Ibadan while enjoying five scholarships

The lady shared how she struggled to gain admission and the various achievements she got during her undergraduate days

Her story triggered reactions on X, as many people congratulated the mathematics graduate on her academic feat

A Nigerian lady, Fathia Raji, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) with flying colours as she graduated with a first-class honours degree in mathematics.

Celebrating her academic feat on X, an excited Fathia shared her admission experience.

5-time scholarship recipient bags UI first class

5-time scholarship recipient bags UI first class

On her LinkedIn post, Fathia Raji shared how she left home immediately after secondary school in 2020 to seek admission at UI.

She said:

“I started a completely new life with the little I was given from home and what I earned from tutoring. My rent then was N24,000 per year; you can imagine the kind of room that was. No bed. No nice clothes. Just the vision to not go home until I had secured admission into the University of Ibadan, Mathematics Department.”

Sharing her achievements, she wrote in her Linkedin post:

“On the 26th of January, 2026, I completed that journey at the University of Ibadan. And here are my major achievements thus far:

“Attained a CGPA of 3.90 out of 4.00 at the end of my third year with 34 (A) and 1(B) in all mathematics courses

“Received the Dean's Roll of Honor Award from the Faculty of Science, University of Ibadan, for 3 consecutive years

“Received a Silver Honour Award from the International Youth Maths Competition (IYMC)

“Served as Vice President, National Association of Mathematical Science Students of Nigeria, University of Ibadan, during the 2023/2024 session

“Served as an Academic Team Member for the Mathematics Department for 3 consecutive years

“Mentored over 30 students of the University of Ibadan

Secured 5 undergraduate scholarships: MTN Scholarship, Egbe Omo Yoruba of Greater Miami Valley Scholarship, Jim Ovia Scholarship, Opekete Foundation Scholarship, and Afrotech Girls Scholarship

“Interned at: National Institute of Radiation Protection and Research (NIRPR) , University of Ibadan Laboratory for Interdisciplinary Statistical Analysis (UI LISA)

“Won 3 medals playing football for Epsilon Ladies Club (2 silver, 1 bronze). Volunteered, spoke at events, and most importantly, networked and connected with students across various departments."

Netizens celebrate UI first-class mathematics scholar

Johnpaul Anyanwu said:

Congratulations Fathia Raji. Super proud of you and your achievements. I really love this."

Muhammad Aliyu Auwal

This is so inspiring. Congratulations."

Victoria Bejamin

Congratulations to you."

University of Ibadan Student Who Won 5 Scholarships Graduates With First Class in Mathematics

