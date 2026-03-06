A graduate of the University of Ibadan, UI, narrates her JAMB experience as she finishes with a first class degree

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) who was in Second Class Lower (2:2) in 100 level first semester has gone viral as she finished from the university in flying colors.

The young lady shared photos of herself and shared her story on her social media page, with several individuals congratulating her.

University of Ibadan graduate shares experience

@rx_fiyinfolu in a TikTok video wrote that she was scared she wouldn't get to study pharmacy as a result of her CGPA in 100 level first semester.

She wrote:

"From struggling with a second class lower 2:2 in my 100 level first semester to graduating with a first class with distinction."

"First class baby 🤏🏽✨From being scared I wouldn’t even get into Pharmacy school in 200L… to graduating with a First Class and distinctions."

"God did this. My parents are so proud of me and more than anything, my heart feels fulfilled."

In another post she shared, she explained that she got admitted into the university after praying following her JAMB exam, and her admission letter, which she eventually saw, made her happy.

@rx_fiyinfolu continued:

"Results are out and I satisfied all my examiners. After 7 long years, this journey finally came to an end. I remember the 16-year-old me in 2018 was so scared after I had written my post UTME to study pharmacy in UI. I was so scared because I thought I wouldn’t be given admission. I cried so much and prayed then. First, I didn’t want to disappoint my dad and write JAMB twice. Secondly, I had my siblings looking up to me, so I just wanted the admission more than anything."

"And yes, God did it. I remember seeing my admission letter then and was so happy."

"That was the beginning. Looking back now and seeing how far God has brought me, it’s really a testament to God’s goodness."

"The God of my journey. Thank you."

Despite the low CGPA in 100 level, she revealed in her post that she finished with a First Class degree in Pharmacy from the University of Ibadan.

