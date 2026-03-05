A young Nigerian lady went viral as she celebrated the completion of her pharmaceutical studies at the University of Ibadan

She celebrated her pharmacy degree and opened up about how she was denied admission to study medicine twice

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the pharmacy graduate on her academic feat

A young Nigerian lady, Mercy Olanrewaju, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.

Celebrating her academic feat on social media, an excited Mercy shared that she bagged a first-class degree in pharmacy from UI.

UI graduate celebrates pharmacy degree

On her LinkedIn page, Mercy Olanrewaju shared how her journey started after her secondary school.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"I completed secondary school as a Best Graduating Student in my state. Yet for two years, I could not gain admission to study Medicine at the University of Ibadan. It did not make sense to me.

"People had their explanations: “Maybe it’s because it’s medicine.” “Maybe it’s because UI is very competitive.” At the time, I held on to those speculations because they were easier than confronting how I truly felt — inadequate. If I had received so many academic awards, why couldn’t I overcome this purely academic hurdle?

"Eventually, I gained admission to study Pharmacy. Looking back now, I believe it was divine direction. That season taught me lessons I will never forget: Intelligence is greater than brilliance. Knowledge is only valuable when it is applied. Life rewards guts, not just awards.

"Because of that experience, I made a promise to myself when I entered pharmacy school: I would not spend six years chasing academic excellence alone. I would also focus on building skills that help one excel in life.

"That decision led me into Tech, entrepreneurship, and leadership opportunities. Six years later, I am grateful for how that choice shaped my journey. I graduated from pharmacy school with a distinction in Social and Administrative Pharmacy. Along the way, I also:

• Became a fellow of The Bridge Program '24, gaining insights into the "greatness factors": emotional intelligence, consistency, and grit

• Built meaningful experience as a Product Designer

• Started a business and experienced the ups and downs of building

• Developed a habit of reading and applying ideas from books like Atomic Habits, The Psychology of Money, Zero to One and many more.

"Reading and collecting ideas is one thing. Realizing them is another. Today, I leave pharmacy school not just as a pharmacist, but with skills, perspectives and a mindset built for execution, coupled with that confidence of being equipped to win in life.

"The road was not straight, but it built the person I needed to become. On to the next chapter."

