Christiana Itunuoluwa Joel, a young lady, has celebrated graduating with a first-class honours degree from the University of Ibadan (UI).

Christiana revealed that she is the only daughter in her family and the second child of three.

University of Ibadan law graduate opens up

Christiana, in a Facebook post on March 4, said she attended the Yejide Girls' Grammar School, Molete, Ibadan, before furthering her studies at Nigeria's premier university.

Unlike some law students who attribute their studying law to a dramatic moment or event that informed their decision, Christiana said this was not the case for her.

In fact, she did not actually know her future aspiration, but only knew that she loves to think beyond the surface, speak for herself and other people, provide solutions to issues, and take on hard things. Her statement partly read:

"LONG OVERDUE BUT NEVER TOO LATE!

"Over a week ago, the Senate approved the results of the graduating students, and I am thrilled to share with you that I am officially a First Class Graduate of the Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan.

"For those coming across me for the first time, I'm Christiana Itunuoluwa Joel, a First Class Law graduate from the University of Ibadan. I'm the only daughter and second of three children. Before University of Ibadan, I attended Yejide Girls' Grammar School, Molete, Ibadan. I had my Cambridge A Levels Program at The Vale Tutorial College, Ibadan. I am, most importantly, a child of God.

"Unlike many law students who had a dramatic moment or event that informed their decision of reading law, I never had such. I wasn't sure of what I wanted to become, but I knew I love to think beyond the surface, speak for myself and other people, bring solutions, and lastly, I love to do hard things. "Law" was that one career that presented the opportunity to do all that and more.

"I believe that family is not just a primary agent of socialization but also plays a very critical role in shaping one's future. My parents never failed to instill discipline and an excellence mindset, and these have really shaped me in no small way. Each educational institution I have been through has shaped me for excellence in one way or the other. I cannot but mention specifically my secondary school, Yejide Girls' Grammar School. My journey of being aware of what I wanted for myself started there. I also cannot but mention the privilege of a scholarship by Dr. Funsho Adegbola and The Vale Tutorial College, where I had my Cambridge A Levels Exam..."

UI law graduate congratulated on social media

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's post below:

Maya Yetunde Oluwabusayo said:

"Congratulations to you Great woman.

"Keep making progress.

"God bless you."

Olabamiji Adekunle said:

"Congratulations, dear sister,.This is just a tip of an iceberg, the sky is your beginning."

Samuel Oyelami said:

"Waaaaooooh!!!

"Congratulations dear daughter, we celebrate this milestone with you.

"Greater you, we pray in Jesus name."

Kehinde Imoleayo said:

"Congratulations Christiana.

"I am super proud of you and all that you represent.

"Greater heights in Jesus Name."

Prophets Stephen Seye Ademola said:

"Congratulations to you, anytime I see your picture or hear your name my mindset picture excellence, I celebrate your greatness today and also pray for you that God will continue to lift you higher and greater in jesus name, congratulations once again."

Aramide Olaniyan said:

"Congratulations awesome lady, so proud of your achievement. Continue to soar in God's grace."

