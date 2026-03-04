A University of Ibadan (UI) Russian and French graduate has narrated how she ended up studying both courses after originally desiring law

After her secondary school education, she wanted to study law at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), only to find out that the law faculty had not been accredited, causing her to apply to the University of Ibadan

She wrote the university's post-UTME, and when the result came out, she got a rude awakening, which changed everything

Ayomide Fajemiyo, a University of Ibadan (UI) graduate from the Department of European Studies, has graduated with a second-class upper degree in Russian and French.

The young lady revealed that her first choice course was law, but something happened.

A lady narrates how she ended up studying Russian and French. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Ayomide Fajemiyo,ui.edu.ng

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan graduate's story

In a LinkedIn post, Ayomide, who defended her project on January 26, said she originally wanted to study law at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), but gave up on that quest after finding out that the law faculty had not been accredited.

She turned her attention to UI and sat for the post-UTME, but unfortunately did not meet the cut-off mark and changed her course to classics.

However, on the day she logged into her portal to accept her admission, she saw that she was admitted to study European Studies (Russian).

Ayomide said she accepted the course, with the intention to transfer to law later on, but instead settled well into Russian studies and added French. Her story goes thus:

"On January 26th, 2026, I defended my project and completed the requirements for graduation.

"Today, I stand grateful as a recent graduate of the University of Ibadan, Department of European Studies (Russian & French), proudly graduating with a Second Class Upper.

"But my journey here was far from the plan I originally had. After finishing secondary school in 2020, I was determined to study Law. I chose Obafemi Awolowo University as my first choice because, having spent most of my life in Ibadan, I longed for a new environment.

"Then came the shock: the Law faculty had not been accredited. On the day I intended to register for JAMB, my plans changed instantly. I turned to the University of Ibadan and applied for Law instead.

"When the Post-UTME results were released, I missed the cut-off mark by just a few points. I remember the numbness.

"The silence. The confusion. I prayed earnestly, asking God for a miracle, even asking Him to “add to my score.” Looking back now, I smile at that prayer. In the midst of the disappointment, I heard a quiet question in my heart: “What if you aren’t meant to study Law?” That moment changed everything. I surrendered my plans and prayed, “Lord, let Your will be done over my academics.”

"I later changed my course to Classics since I met the cut-off mark. But on the day I logged in to accept admission, I saw something unexpected: European Studies (Russian).

"What were the odds? I accepted it, still intending to switch to Law after my first year. But God had a different plan. I settled well into the Russian unit and later added French, graduating with a combined honours degree in Russian and French.

"It wasn’t a smooth journey, but it was a meaningful one. And today, I am deeply grateful for every lesson, growth experience, and opportunity that came with it."

A University of Ibadan Russian and French graduate shares her story. Photo Credit: ui.edu.ng

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan graduate celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's post below:

Semiloore Olalere said:

"Congrats Emmanuella 🎉."

Lawal Kemi said:

"Congratulations my dear cousin more success ahead in Jesus name."

Favour Folaju said:

"Well done, my scholar!🤭🤍"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan student who had almost given up on having a distinction had bagged a first-class degree in pharmacy.

Lady graduates from UI, shares her story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who failed mathematics years ago had graduated from the University of Ibadan with flying colours.

In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, March 4, she revealed that her parents were once advised to send her to a polytechnic and discouraged from enrolling her in a university after she failed mathematics in an examination.

Her parents refused the counsel of outsiders and stood by their daughter. In her defence, she said she was terribly ill at the time when she sat for the mathematics examination, which she usually aces.

Source: Legit.ng