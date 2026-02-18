A young lady has celebrated completing her law studies at the University of Ibadan (UI) seven years after her United States student visa was denied twice

According to the young lady, she suffered depression after her failed US visa attempts, as she had aced her SAT and TOEFL exams and secured scholarships to study in America

Her story triggered reactions on X (formerly Twitter), as many people congratulated the law graduate on her academic feat

Grace Fadugba, a 22-year-old Nigerian lady, signed out of the University of Ibadan with flying colours as she graduated with a first-class honours degree in law.

Celebrating her academic feat on X, an excited Grace revealed that about seven years ago, she was depressed after her US study visa applications were rejected on two attempts.

From US visa denials to UI first-class

Grace, in a viral tweet on X, said she had applied for the visa after smashing her Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) and Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) exams and securing scholarships to study in the US.

Grace said she decided to focus on acquiring a law degree and remarked that she made excellent use of her visa disappointments, even beyond her university grades. In her words:

"About 7 years ago, I was depressed from my study visa being rejected twice after acing my SATs and TOEFL and getting scholarships to study in the USA.

"UI became a detour for me and today, I can say I made excellent use of it even beyond the grades.

"Still Day 1."

She further tweeted:

"I remember grudgingly going to register for P/UTME on the day it was to close because my sister insisted that I have a backup plan.

"100 level: 3.88.

"200 level: 3.82.

"300 level: 4.0.

"400 level: 3.93.

"500 level: "

See her tweet below:

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a law student who wrote the UTME thrice had graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan.

UI law graduate's project topic grabs attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan law graduate had gone viral because of her project topic.

The young lady celebrated bagging a second-class honours degree from UI and displayed the front cover of her project work, and the topic grabbed people's attention.

According to the law graduate, she is the first in her bloodline to get past high school, adding that she believes her late parents are proud of her academic achievement.

