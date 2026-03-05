A graduate of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Ibadan has celebrated her graduation on social media

Sharing her story, the fresh graduate revealed that she wrote the Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) up to seven times in her quest for university education

Before starting her undergraduate studies at Nigeria's premier university, the lady said there was no aspiration mapped out, but she rode purely on faith

Ayomikun Oyesiji, a Nigerian lady, has celebrated becoming a graduate of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Ibadan (UI).

In a LinkedIn post, Ayomikun shared her graduation photoshoot as she reflected on her academic journey.

University of Ibadan graduate's academic journey

According to Ayomikun, her academic journey at UI was purely on faith, as she had no grand aspirations mapped out, nor did she figure things out beforehand.

She said she just took every step as grace allowed and as she trusted God daily. Ayomikun further revealed that she sat for up to seven SSCE exams, excluding the Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME).

As university education was out of reach, Ayomikun acquired some education elsewhere and highlighted her certifications, as well as other achievements. Her LinkedIn post partly read:

"Today I celebrate a Journey of Grace and Faith beyond the Resilience.

"Having satisfied my examiners and met the requirements of the University of Ibadan University of Ibadan, I am pleased to announce that I am now a bona fide graduate of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Ibadan, as I await induction into the Veterinary Council of Nigeria.

"Today, I pause to express profound gratitude first to God, and to the many individuals whose support, mentorship, and encouragement made this journey possible.

"This journey was purely one of faith. I had no grand aspirations mapped out, neither did I have it all figured out. I simply took each step as grace allowed, trusting God daily. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding” (Proverbs 3:5–6).

"The path was far from easy. I began as a promising student in my early education years, but secondary school introduced seasons of intimidation, self-doubt, and repeated academic setbacks. I sat for multiple SSCE examinations (GCE, WAEC, NECO) seven attempts in total, excluding JAMB.

"I graduated with Distinction in ND (2015), Distinction in HND(2018), and A Distinction in Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM-UI), Beyond academics, I was privileged to serve in various leadership capacities, including Class Representative, Evangelism and Bible Study Coordinator (2024), Programme Coordinator (2024), President, NVMCSF (2025), Public Lecture Chairperson (2025), while also serving as Lead at Ankol Essentials and Consultant at Abipamm Farms, among other responsibilities..."

UI graduate celebrated on social media

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's post below:

Odueso Olakunle said:

"Congratulations Dr Ayo. More success to come."

Michael Okessan said:

"Congratulations, Ma. Success in all the ramifications of your life, Doctor Ayomikun Oyesiji."

Gbolagade Wariz Adebayo said:

"Congratulations 🎉 Dr Ayomikun. May you continue to succeed in all your endeavors."

Similoluwa Jesubunmi said:

"Congratulations sis, I’m proud of you.👏 Weldone!"

