A University of Ibadan student graduated with a second-class upper in European Studies, majoring in Russian and French

She took to social media to share how she had wanted to study law and what made her not get admitted into the course

Her post triggered reactions on social media, as many congratulated the scholar on her graduation from the University of Ibadan

A University of Ibadan student, Ayomide Fajemiyo, celebrated as she bagged a European studies degree.

She shared how she graduated with a second-class upper degree in European Studies, majoring in Russian and French.

A University of Ibadan student who was denied law admission bags Russian degree. Photo: Ayomide Fajemiyo

Source: UGC

UI Russian graduate shares law dream

On her LinkedIn page, Ayomide Fajemiyo shared her achievements and leadership positions she occupied in her undergraduate days.

She said in the LinkedIn post:

"On January 26th, 2026, I defended my project and completed the requirements for graduation.

"Today, I stand grateful as a recent graduate of the University of Ibadan, Department of European Studies (Russian & French), proudly graduating with a Second Class Upper.

"But my journey here was far from the plan I originally had. After finishing secondary school in 2020, I was determined to study Law. I chose Obafemi Awolowo University as my first choice because, having spent most of my life in Ibadan, I longed for a new environment.

"Then came the shock: the Law faculty had not been accredited. On the day I intended to register for JAMB, my plans changed instantly. I turned to the University of Ibadan and applied for Law instead. When the Post-UTME results were released, I missed the cut-off mark by just a few points. I remember the numbness. The silence. The confusion.

"I prayed earnestly, asking God for a miracle , even asking Him to “add to my score.” Looking back now, I smile at that prayer. In the midst of the disappointment, I heard a quiet question in my heart: “What if you aren’t meant to study Law?” That moment changed everything. I surrendered my plans and prayed, “Lord, let Your will be done over my academics.”

"I later changed my course to Classics since I met the cut-off mark. But on the day I logged in to accept admission, I saw something unexpected: European Studies (Russian). What were the odds?

"I accepted it, still intending to switch to Law after my first year. But God had a different plan. I settled well into the Russian unit and later added French, graduating with a combined honours degree in Russian and French.

"It wasn’t a smooth journey ,but it was a meaningful one. And today, I am deeply grateful for every lesson, growth experience, and opportunity that came with it. In my next post, I will be sharing some of the opportunities this unexpected path opened for me. Has your path ever turned out differently from what you planned?"

A lady who wanted to study law bags Russian degree from UI and shares admission experience. Photo: Ayomide Fajemiyo

Source: Twitter

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

UI student who wanted medicine bags pharmacy degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady went viral as she celebrated completing her pharmaceutical studies at the University of Ibadan.

She celebrated her pharmacy degree and opened up about how she was denied admission to study medicine twice.

Source: Legit.ng