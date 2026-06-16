Cherubim and Seraphim Church Protests, Demands Safe Return of Abducted Oyo Children, Video Trends
- Cherubim and Seraphim Church protested against rising insecurity and demanded the release of abducted schoolchildren in Oyo State
- Protesters chant slogans and display placards calling for an end to banditry and improved security
- Public reactions highlight the need for collective action against insecurity, transcending religious and tribal divisions
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Members of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, during a protest against insecurity, demanded the immediate release of abducted schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.
The church members stormed the streets of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to protest the rising insecurity in the country.
The white garment church members carried placards with messages such as “Stop Kidnapping,” “Stop Insecurity,” “We Want End of Banditry,” “Release Our Abducted Students in Captivity,” and “We Want End of Attacks on Our Schools.”
The protesters also chanted slogans against kidnapping, banditry, and attacks on schools during the procession.
As reported by The Punch, the protest was captured in a video uploaded on X by @ChuksEricE on Monday, June 15, 2026.
The C&S members repeatedly called on the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to secure the country and rescue the victims.
One of the protesters called for an end to bandit attacks on schools across the country.
“We want an end to bandit attacks on our schools, and bring back our school children. We want our children back.”
Another protester expressed concern over the abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State.
“Bring back our children from Oyo State, Ibadan. Our children are not politicians. They are the future generation. If we kill them, who will succeed Nigeria tomorrow?”
The demonstrators also demanded improved leadership and security, chanting,
“We need good governance in Nigeria. We don’t want insurgency again. We don’t want insecurity again.”
Nigerians react as Cherubim and Seraphim Church protests
@blazedefi01
This is great! Other denominations should keep tribalism aside and join this march for a better Nigeria.
@chinemelumma
Other religions should follow suit. Insecurity in Nigeria affects everybody, regardless of your faith
@Omo_Borogun
The government seems not to understand the gravity of the insecurity and kidnapping situation. If not, they wouldn’t just be sitting there doing nothing about it.
@EBona69
RCCG left the group chat.
@iambekong
When would Redeem join?
@EjikeGodwins
Abi nah.. Bring back our school children and teachers.
Bandits kill 1, injure others in fresh Oyo attack
Recall that sources confirmed the killing of one traveller by suspected bandits in the Irepo Local Government Area of Oyo state.
The attack came after the state government, through Governor Seyi Makinde, provided an update on the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire
Surprise attacks and mass kidnappings for ransom have become common in Nigeria, where armed gangs target rural communities.
Gov Makinde mentions location of kidnapped children
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde disclosed that the abducted schoolchildren and teachers are still within the forest of the state.
Recall that the children, who were kidnapped by the gunmen 27 days ago at the Ahoro-Esinle and Yewota communities in the Oriire LGA of Oyo, were still in captivity.
Governor Makinde gave the update in his Newsletter No. 140, released on Friday, June 12, adding that the victims remained at the point of the ongoing rescue operations.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.