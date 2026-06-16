Cherubim and Seraphim Church protested against rising insecurity and demanded the release of abducted schoolchildren in Oyo State

Protesters chant slogans and display placards calling for an end to banditry and improved security

Public reactions highlight the need for collective action against insecurity, transcending religious and tribal divisions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Members of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, during a protest against insecurity, demanded the immediate release of abducted schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

The church members stormed the streets of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to protest the rising insecurity in the country.

The white garment church members carried placards with messages such as “Stop Kidnapping,” “Stop Insecurity,” “We Want End of Banditry,” “Release Our Abducted Students in Captivity,” and “We Want End of Attacks on Our Schools.”

The protesters also chanted slogans against kidnapping, banditry, and attacks on schools during the procession.

As reported by The Punch, the protest was captured in a video uploaded on X by @ChuksEricE on Monday, June 15, 2026.

The C&S members repeatedly called on the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to secure the country and rescue the victims.

One of the protesters called for an end to bandit attacks on schools across the country.

“We want an end to bandit attacks on our schools, and bring back our school children. We want our children back.”

Another protester expressed concern over the abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State.

“Bring back our children from Oyo State, Ibadan. Our children are not politicians. They are the future generation. If we kill them, who will succeed Nigeria tomorrow?”

The demonstrators also demanded improved leadership and security, chanting,

“We need good governance in Nigeria. We don’t want insurgency again. We don’t want insecurity again.”

Nigerians react as Cherubim and Seraphim Church protests

@blazedefi01

This is great! Other denominations should keep tribalism aside and join this march for a better Nigeria.

@chinemelumma

Other religions should follow suit. Insecurity in Nigeria affects everybody, regardless of your faith

@Omo_Borogun

The government seems not to understand the gravity of the insecurity and kidnapping situation. If not, they wouldn’t just be sitting there doing nothing about it.

@EBona69

RCCG left the group chat.

@iambekong

When would Redeem join?

@EjikeGodwins

Abi nah.. Bring back our school children and teachers.

Bandits kill 1, injure others in fresh Oyo attack

Recall that sources confirmed the killing of one traveller by suspected bandits in the Irepo Local Government Area of Oyo state.

The attack came after the state government, through Governor Seyi Makinde, provided an update on the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire

Surprise attacks and mass kidnappings for ransom have become common in Nigeria, where armed gangs target rural communities.

Gov Makinde mentions location of kidnapped children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde disclosed that the abducted schoolchildren and teachers are still within the forest of the state.

Recall that the children, who were kidnapped by the gunmen 27 days ago at the Ahoro-Esinle and Yewota communities in the Oriire LGA of Oyo, were still in captivity.

Governor Makinde gave the update in his Newsletter No. 140, released on Friday, June 12, adding that the victims remained at the point of the ongoing rescue operations.

Source: Legit.ng