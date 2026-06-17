Corps Member Who Completed Her NYSC Honours Her Father in Style, Pays Respect to Him in House of God
- A young Nigerian lady has gone viral over how she celebrated the completion of her National Youth Service Corps scheme
- The female corps member visited a white garment church her beloved father attends to pay tribute to him
- Her touching video from the time of her walking into the church sparked kind reactions from social media users
A young Nigerian female corps member has gone viral on social media after a video of her paying an emotional tribute to her father at a white garment church surfaced online.
The lady decided that the best place to celebrate her successful passing-out parade from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme was in the house of God.
NYSC lady salutes father in church
The lady, identified on TikTok by her handle @oluwasikemi75, shared the video showing her full journey to give thanks.
Fully dressed in her NYSC khaki uniform, she was seen walking towards her local church auditorium. Before stepping inside the building, she respectfully took off her white sneakers at the entrance in line with white garment church traditions.
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Walking barefoot into the house of God, she approached her father and two other church elders who were dressed in white soutanes, one of which was also her mother.
As seen in the TikTok video, the young lady stood firmly in front of her father and mother and gave them a smart military-style salute. She then took off her NYSC cap and lovingly placed it on her father’s head to share her success with him.
To complete the moment, she knelt down on the floor to receive spiritual and fatherly blessings.
Reactions as NYSC lady celebrates father
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the female corps member's post below:
Ayoola said:
"I feel like crying."
Mumcy ayinde luxury wears said:
"Congratulations my love super duper proud of you ajoke 🥰more successful bijahi rosul 🤲❤️go girl keep it up my bby. 💝😩"
joy giver said:
"This is so emotional. Congratulations, dear. I pray my daughter do this for me one day."
Watch the video below:
NYSC suspends orientation exercise
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the NYSC suspended the 2026 Batch B Stream I orientation programme for prospective corps members deployed to Niger State because renovation work was ongoing at the camp.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng