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Nigeria's minimum wage and NYSC allowance since 1989
Nigeria

Nigeria's minimum wage and NYSC allowance since 1989

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • The Minimum Wage in Nigeria has again been reviewed upward, the seventh of its kind since 1989, Nigeria's second republic
  • While the minimum wage is being reviewed, the NYSC allowance has been increased in some instances as well
  • The last review of the minimum wage was in 2024, a development orchestrated by the removal of the fuel subsidy and the unification of Nigeria's foreign exchange

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Nigeria commenced a new era of minimum wage in July 2024 following the signing of the National Minimum Wage Amendment Act by President Bola Tinubu. At the same time, the allowance for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members was reviewed.

The new minimum wage and the NYSC allowances have been subjected to reviews since 1989, the year of Nigeria's second republic. While the minimum wage applies to workers in the private and public sectors. However, the new minimum wage is subject to change in 2026.

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The review of Nigeria's minimum wage and NYSC allowance from 1989 has been breakdown in this report.
Breakdown of Nigeria's minimum wage and NYSC allowance from 1989 Photo Credit: @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

While states like Lagos, Rivers and some others are paying different salaries aside from the one that was earlier approved by the central government, while that of the federal government aligned with approved minimum wage.

However, a breakdown of the payment done by The Cable explained how the minimum wage and NYSC allowance have been paid since 1989.

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S/N

Year

Minimum Wage

NYSC Allowance

1

1989

N250

N200

2

1998

N3,000

N200

3

2001

N7,500

N3,500

4

2011

N18,000

N19,800

5

2018

N30,000

N19,800

6

2019

N30,000

N33,000

7

2026

N70,000

N77,000

Why was the minimum wage recently reviewed

The latest review of the new minimum wage and the NYSC allowance was due to the removal of the fuel subsidy and the unification of Nigeria's exchange rate. The government's policies led to the sudden increase in the cost of living in the country.

President Bola Tinubu recently talked about the gains of the fuel subsidy removal when he met with a group of investors in Paris, the capital of France, during his visit to the European country.

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In the video, President Tinubu expressed confidence in Nigeria's economy, adding that disturbing bottlenecks in the country's economy, such as the fuel subsidy and exchange rate, have been removed.

The president reiterated that he inherited an economy that was near collapse and that "it was a very serious turnaround and recalibration." He further explained that the "subsidy that was a burden to the entire country was removed, and ever since we have achieved FX stability".

Recall that President Tinubu announced the removal of the fuel subsidy on his first day in office and subsequently unified the exchange rate, a development his administration has consistently defended despite its effect on the prices of basic commodities in the country.

President Bola Tinubu has explained the importance of the removal of the fuel subsidy and the unification of the exchange rate.
President Bola Tinubu speaks on fuel subsidy removal Photo Credit: @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

Sanusi tackles Tinubu on subsidy removal's gain

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has again been dragged over the removal of the fuel subsidy and the recent trend of borrowing by his administration.

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, while speaking at an event, questioned why the president has kept borrowing after the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The criticism of the Emir has started generating mixed reactions from some concerned Nigerians, who are also asking questions.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Bola TinubuNigerian YouthsMinimum WageNYSCNigerian Presidency
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