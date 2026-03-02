A University of Ibadan (UI) first-class law graduate has narrated how she achieved academic success years after she was denied admission to study law at Nigeria's premier university

According to the lady, she wrote the UI post-UTME years ago and missed the cut-off mark for law by 0.2 and was later denied admission

She narrated how she ended up studying law at UI after starting with guidance and counselling, and finishing as the best student in her first year

Olamide Bello, a University of Ibadan (UI) fresh graduate, has shared her success story as she celebrated graduating with a first-class degree in law years after she was denied admission to study the same course at the same university.

Olamide said she settled for guidance and counselling after being denied admission to study law at UI.

UI law graduate shares her story

Olamide, in a LinkedIn post, said she wrote the UI post-UTME but missed the cut-off mark for law by 0.2 and was denied admission.

In her first year as a Guidance and Counselling student, she finished with the best result, earning her a transfer to study her dream course, law.

According to Olamide, she faced delays before she was eventually released to join the law faculty, and she later deferred her admission after 400 level. In her words:

"This moment is more than a degree — it’s a testament to perseverance, resilience, brilliance, and grace.

"From writing UI’s post-UTME and missing Law’s cut-off point by just 0.2, to being denied admission into Law… To starting out in Guidance and Counselling, finishing my first year with the best result in the department, and earning a transfer to Law…

"To facing delays before finally being released to join the Faculty… To deferring my admission after 400 level, and then returning to finish strong… It’s been years of stretching, learning, crying, growing, and rising again and today, I graduate with a First Class Honours in Law (CGPA: 3.90/4.00), four awards, and numerous domestic and international scholarships to my name. I’m deeply grateful to the University of Ibadan — a truly rigorous training ground that refined my mind, built my resilience, and prepared me for the beautiful journey ahead.

"It has been God, it has been grace, it has been me showing up again and again. I owe this to God, to my family and friends who never stopped believing, and to every girl child who dares to dream, who believes she can rise, rewrite her story, and achieve excellence against all odds. Today, I’m proud. Today, I’m grateful."

UI graduate celebrated on social media

