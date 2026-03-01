A graduate of Igbinedion University has gone viral after she displayed the several awards she won at her university

She revealed in her viral LinkedIn post that she wrote the JAMB and WAEC exams four different times but still wasn't admitted

The young lady also mentioned how she secured admission into the university and the grade she finished with

A graduate of Igbinedion University, who wrote the JAMB Exam and WAEC four different times, has celebrated her achievement on social media as she finishes with a first-class degree, an impressive CGPA, and four major awards.

The young lady explained that despite the setbacks she faced due to her inability to secure admission via JAMB after writing the exam multiple times, she finally gained admission through a direct entry application into university.

Graduate of Igbinedion University mentions her CGPA

Bliss Celestine also recalled the conversation she had with her HoD.

Mentioning her CGPA, which she graduated with in the viral post, she said

"First Class Honours (CGPA 4.93)"

"Best Graduating Student College of Arts and Social Sciences"

"Best Student International Relations and Strategic Studies Student President IR Department"

In the above, she explained that aside from being a student, she once served as the president of her department, International Relations, for a term.

She continued by listing the major awards she won during her time in school

"Awards"

"Best Student President"

"Most Influential Student President"

"Most Humanitarian"

"Academic Excellence Award 3× consecutive sessions"

"I can’t believe this is my reality. Oh, scratch that! I actually can. I worked for it"

Having spoken about some positions she held, she recalled her challenges and difficulties securing admission into a Nigerian university and the different times she wrote the JAMB exam.

Graduate of Igbinedion University recalls challenges

She continued

"After 7 years of delay in the Nigerian school system"

"After 4 excellent JAMB attempts with no admission"

"After rewriting WAEC 4 times because of that one literature subject"

"After doubting whether my brain could still perform at a high level"

"I remember the feeling I had the day I saw my admission letter. Euphoric yet uncertain and scared High performance meant so much to me, and I didn’t know if that would still be possible, especially after not being in school for 7 years.

"I prioritized work, yeah got that money, did that work, but education still felt like the goal"

The graduate recalled what she once told the head of her department when she stepped into the institution.

"Yet the day I walked into school, I told my HoD: ‘I’m not here to exist. I’m here to live, make a name, and leave with a First Class’"

"Admitted as a Direct Entry Student First Semester 200L 18 courses all As"

"Second Semester 16 courses well this was where my chance for Overall Best Student flopped"

"Balancing work and school wasn’t easy"

"Funding myself through a university that charged in millions wasn’t easy"

"Studying through tiredness and tears wasn’t easy"

"But today, it all paid off"

"If I could rise after seven silent years, so can you"

"Now somebody say Glory"

