A young lady who attended the University of Ibadan for her master’s programme celebrated as she finally graduated

The master’s graduate mentioned her course and the CGPA she got while bagging her degree with a distinction

Her post triggered reactions, and many took to the comments section to celebrate the lady on her achievements

A Nigerian lady, Aishat Ojetola, narrated her academic journey as she bagged a master’s degree from the University of Ibadan.

She shared that she bagged a master's degree in plant pathology with a distinction.

A University of Ibadan master's graduate bags distinction and mentions her CGPA. Photo: Aishat Ojetola

Source: UGC

UI master's graduate bags distinction, mentions CGPA

On her LinkedIn page, Aishat Ojetola announced that her cumulative grade point average (CGPA) was 6.5/7.0.

Her LinkedIn post read:

“A MILESTONE WORTH CELEBRATING . In November 2025, I completed my Master's degree in Plant Pathology at the University of Ibadan, graduating with DISTINCTION(6.5/7.0).

“This achievement represents years of dedication, resilience and continuous learning. The journey was filled with valuable experiences, challenging research questions, moments of growth and lessons that have shaped me both academically and personally.

“I am sincerely grateful to my supervisors, mentors, colleagues, friends and family whose support, encouragement and guidance contributed to this success.

“As I reflect on this accomplishment, I am excited about the opportunities ahead and remain committed to advancing knowledge, contributing to agricultural development and making meaningful impact through research and innovation.

“This milestone is a reminder that hard work, perseverance and faith truly pay off. Here's to new beginnings, greater impact and the journey ahead.”

Reactions trail UI master's graduate's CGPA

Her story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the master's graduate on her academic feat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.

Oluwatobiloba Oluwole said:

"You have done very well and I am so proud of you👏🏼 Congratulations scholar."

Godwin Adinya said:

"Great milestone. A first class is proof that you stayed consistent even in trying times. Congratulations!"

Adetayo Omolabake said:

"Scholar. Congratulations babygirl."

A master’s student of the University of Ibadan celebrates as she graduated with a distinction. Photo: Aishat Ojetola

Source: UGC

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class.

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng