A young Nigerian lady has gone viral after sharing personal details about her academic journey from primary to secondary school

She revealed the number of primary schools she attended, the number of secondary schools, the class she skipped, and the terms involved

She also shared the grade she finished with at university, the number of times she sat for JAMB, and the number of universities she attended

A graduate of a Nigerian university, who attended 12 primary schools and also skipped JSS1, has mentioned the grade she finished with.

The young lady took to her media page to share photos of herself and a video.

University graduate who attended 12 schools goes viral. Photo Source: Tiktok/simply_clintia

Source: TikTok

Lady speaks about schools she attended

@simply_clintia could be seen at the beginning of a video, which shows her in a photo studio holding the cap of her graduation gown while posing for the camera.

In the same video, she shared details of her academic journey, mentioning that she had attended 12 primary schools, 2 secondary schools, and wrote 2 WAEC exams.

She shared several other details, including the number of times she wrote JAMB and attended a university.

The young lady wrote in the viral video:

"12 primary schools, 2 secondary schools, skipped JSS1 and 2 terms in JSS3. 2 WAEC, 1 JAMB, 1 university. 0 carry overs, and finally graduated with a second class upper."

Graduate who skipped a class posts final-year result. Photo Source: Tiktok/simply_clintia

Source: TikTok

She mentioned that she finished with a 2:1 which is second class upper.

While the above is the caption of the video she shared, she added a description to the post to show that her experience isn’t just about her degree but her story, and encouraged people to congratulate her.

She added:

"Not just a degree… It’s a story and I made it. Don’t be selfish with your congratulations."

Her unexpected statement caught the attention of a few individuals, who shared their thoughts about what she posted in the comments section of her viral post.

Nigeria lady mentions what she graduated with

Holuwashola Fred noted:

"Kilode 12 primary school keh probably typo error anyways congratulations 🎊 dear."

holar460 shared:

"Can’t stop reposting u graduate 🥺congratulations sis."

ISIOMA noted:

"Congratulations hoping to be like you someday."

Nafeesah stressed:

"Congratulations stranger 🥳...you did it."

CAKES IN WARRI said:

"I tap from that no carryover 🙏 congratulations stranger."

Temiꨄ added:

"Congrats boo🥺🎉❤️Adding to favorite will be using soon."

itz beauty fortune wrote:

"congratulations to u darling it is the lord doing."

Corper Marianna To Be shared:

"Congratulations to you ❤and you look stunning."

God’s Gift said:

"Congratulations!!!! You finally made it."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Ajayi Oladamola, a student from University of Ibadan, did very well in school. He finished 74 courses and got 68 As. In 7 of his 10 semesters, he had a perfect CGPA.

OOU graduate rises from 2.4 to 3.51

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Amidu Suliat Ajoke, a student from Olabisi Onabanjo University, started school with low grades. In her first year, her CGPA was 2.4.

But she never gave up. By the time she finished school, her CGPA went up to 3.51, and she finished with a second-class upper.

