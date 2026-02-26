A young lady celebrated completing her studies at the University of Ibadan from the department of law despite having a business

She celebrated herself online and shared how she started a catering business when she gained admission into the school

A Nigerian lady, Odili Jennifer, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) with a bachelor’s degree in law.

Celebrating her academic feat on social media, the excited fresh graduate shared how she worked hard to get her degree and broke a record in her family.

From businesswoman to UI law graduate

Identified on X as @chiky_iyke, the young lady also revealed that she started a food business after gaining admission into the school.

She wrote on X:

"Finally LL.B. in the bag! Themis XXV! The University of Ibadan’s finest! We fought for our seat at this table and we won!!! It feels so good to be me right now!"

She added:

"When I got admitted, I pretty much started a catering business and this business supported me all through and I guess it did so well because I’m a great chef and I will be so glad if you all on X can patronize me and be a part of this amazing brand I’m building! Chicky’s Kitchen."

See her X post below:

In another post, she stated that she was the first in her bloodline to bag a law degree.

She wrote:

"First in my bloodline and my clan to bag the LL.B. degree!"

Netizens celebrate UI first-class law graduate

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the law graduate on her academic feat.

@j_chukwunedu said:

Congratulations. I love your long essay’s topic.

@probonolawyer3 said:

Congratulations . Welcome to the legal world

@ui_law_ said:

@chiky_iyke, your perseverance and effort have brought you here congratulations on this milestone!

@edidiong254 said:

Congratulations Abeg mk them tell igwe to organize coronation for you, it's not easy

@PaulEzio said:

Which one be clan

@holumitz123 said:

Congratulations Jenny

@HerReignBegins said:

Congratulations Queen!."

