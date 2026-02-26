A graduate of Gregory University got many people talking on social media as she shared details of her CGPA

The young lady also mentioned the grades she received in all her courses at the university, as well as other positions she held

She revealed the posts she held in her department from the beginning of her academic session until she graduated

A graduate of Gregory University has taken to social media to share the CGPA she graduated with from the university after initially scoring 31 As, 17 Bs, 3 Cs, and 1 E in all her courses.

The young lady also mentioned important positions she held in the school during her undergraduate days.

Gregory University graduate shares impressive CGPA online. Photo Source: TikTok/_omah0

Source: TikTok

Gregory University speaks about her academic journey

She had taken to her TikTok page to post a video of herself in a photoshoot studio and added a detailed caption to the post which explains her journey in the university.

@_omah0 wrote in her post:

"First-class honors, 5th best graduating student, class of 2025. Second-best graduating student in the College of Social and Management Sciences, 2nd best graduating student in Accounting Department."

The above shows the positions she held at different times in her university.

She proceeded to speak about the courses she offered in the university and the grades she scored in most of them.

Gregory University graduate lists all courses and CGPA. Photo Source: TikTok/_omah0

Source: TikTok

In a total of 52 courses which she took, she scored 31 As, 17 Bs, and mentioned what she got in the rest.

She continued:

"Course rep, 100-400L, Vice President NAUSA, Assistant Gen Sec SUG."

"31 As, 17 Bs, 3 Cs, 1 E. 5.0 in one semester, 4.63 CGPA."

"I did that."

Nigerians react as lady her lists achievements

Motiana’s cologne wrote:

"Congratulations that 1E does not obviously belong to you it’s just one anyhow lecturer that misbehaved I’m very sure of that."

Tochii noted:

"Studying hard and paying attention because I want to brag like this too."

Chinenye|| AAT said:

"Okay okay!! I just saw the Nuasa president’s post. Una dey hot for this accounting. Congratulations stranger."

FERANMI (OluwaFemi) said:

"Wow God please am working on mine please lord first class second class upper just let my result be great cuz am reading accounting hard ehn am so proud of you sister you are a role model to me from now best graduating student in accounting tears in my eyes that my department I pray I do better like yourslf too am rooting for myself too."

Agwo Esther 456 shared:

"First class queen . Congratulations ma'am. More wins ahead because this is just the beginning ."

Oreoluwa wrote:

"Greater achievements ahead, by God's grace and to His glory in the highest, even to the very end, in Jesus' mighty name, AMEN."

official_samuel added:

"Congratulations I tap into your blessing In JESUS CHRIST NAME AMEN."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University started university in 2021 with a low CGPA of 2.4 (third class). She worked very hard and prayed, and by the time she finished, her CGPA became 3.51,

UI Graduate finishes with 3.91 CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of University of Ibadan shared his school success online.

He took 74 courses and got 68 As. In 7 of 10 semesters, he had a perfect CGPA. He finished with a 3.91/4.0 CGPA in Wood & Biomaterials Engineering and won many awards, including Best Student in his department.

Source: Legit.ng