A graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has taken to social media to speak about her CGPA after her graduation

Blessing Famose, the UNILAG graduate of Mass Communication, took to her social media page to also flaunt several awards she won.

She explained that she was admitted into the university and was supposed to finish exactly four years later, but she also explained what delayed her academics.

In a lengthy post she titled, “Sometimes, the smallest margins tell the biggest stories,” she wrote:

"On January 20, 2020, I began my journey studying Mass Communication at the University of Lagos.

On January 20, 2026, I graduated."

"What was meant to be four years became six, shaped by COVID-19 and the ASUU strike. The timeline shifted, but the mission did not."

After her education was delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ASUU strike, she finally graduated from the university several years later. However, her CGPA took her by surprise as she discovered that she could have made a first-class degree but was 0.03 short.

She continued:

"I graduated with a 4.47/5.00."

"0.03 away from a First Class. (I was pained)"

"But here’s what 0.03 really represents to me: It represents the late nights balancing leadership meetings with coursework. It represents editorial deadlines sitting beside exam timetables. It represents responsibility carried at multiple levels - academically, administratively, and spiritually."

UNILAG graduate lists positions she held

She also spoke about several other positions she held and where she served during her undergraduate days at the university.

She continued:

"During this journey, I served simultaneously as:"

"• NIFES UNILAG Academic Director."

"• NIFES UNILAG Follow-up Secretary."

"• Managing Editor, UNILAG Sun Newspaper."

"• Editor-in-Chief, MassCope Magazine."

"The year after, I transitioned into:"

"• NIFES Lagos Zonal Secretary."

"• Editor-in-Chief, UNILAG Sun."

"I wasn’t just chasing grades. I was building systems, leading teams, managing publications, coordinating people, and learning how to stay steady under pressure. If excellence were measured only by numbers, 0.03 would feel like a gap."

"But if excellence is measured by growth, resilience, and capacity built under tension, then 0.03 is not a deficit. It is evidence of stretch."

"Six years later, I leave with more than a degree. I leave with sharpened leadership instincts, refined communication skills, and the ability to balance responsibility with performance."

"The journey took longer."

"The margin was small."

"The growth was massive."

"And I’m just getting started."

"Thank you, Mavericks.

"Thank you, Mass Communication Students' Association, UNILAG."

"Thank you, UNILAG Sun."

"Thank you, NIFES."

"Thank you, University of Lagos."

