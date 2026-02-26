A graduate of Caleb University took to social media to speak about her academic journey and her CGPA

She mentioned in the viral post that she wrote UTME four different times and some other exams

The young lady spoke about her struggle in the post and shared photos of herself in her graduation gown

A graduate of Caleb University who wrote JAMB four times grabbed attention after revealing that the CGPA she graduated with broke her, and she explained why.

The young lady, Favour, made this known in a post she shared on her TikTok page, which contains a video and several photos.

Caleb University graduate speaks about her CGPA

In the photos she posted, which show her in her graduation gown, she shared details of several exams she wrote before she eventually gained admission to study at the university.

In the said post, she explained that she wrote JAMB four different times and mentioned another exam she wrote.

She said:

"Delayed, not denied."

"This cap and gown has a story. 🎓"

"Wrote JAMB four times."

"Tried JUPEB once."

"Now I’m wearing a convocation gown."

"If perseverance had a face, it’s mine☺️🥰❤️"

"I cried over results."

"I doubted myself."

"I felt left behind."

"But I never stopped trying."

"Now I wear this gown with pride. 🎓❤️"

She posted a video which shows her in a photoshoot studio.

She added a caption to the video posted on her page, @favour_luna1, as she shared details of her final year result and explained that seeing her CGPA broke her.

She explained further that it wasn’t because her CGPA was bad, but because she was very close to having a first class, as she got a CGPA of exactly 4.49, which is very close to a first class.

She wrote:

"When I saw my final result, it broke me. Not because it was bad, but because I was so close."

"For a while, all I could see was what I missed, not what I achieved."

"I forgot the nights I stayed awake, the days I almost gave up, the years I kept trying when things didn’t work out. I forgot that just getting here was already a victory. With time, I made peace with it."

"I learned that growth is not always loud, and success is not always round numbers. Sometimes, success looks like standing up after being tired of falling."

"I am grateful, not because it ended the way I imagined, but because it ended with me still standing, still hopeful, and still proud of how far I’ve come."

Reactions as graduate speaks about her CGPA

Not_Your_Regular_Bae stressed:

"If 4.49 is Second Class upper then what Cgpa is first class?"

YoumayknowGold added:

"Just asking someone with a 2.30 CGPA in 100 lvl now in 200 lvl...can he/she still be able to get a first class if they work towards it ?or is it too late already?"

Xavier shared:

"I just came 4th in a talent competition. Nothing for me😭 I feel your pain. Congratulations regardless. Dont let it weigh you down."

Emmanuel Etuka said:

"I had a similar issue, but fortunately during the Senate’s consideration of results in my school, a lecturer noticed it and the Vice Chancellor directed my department to upgrade my result because a 4.49 was simply too close."

DeeOla wrote:

"I graduated with distinction in my school exams. During my licensing exam, I scored 69.25%, which was pass. For a long time, I was depressed about it because I only needed 0.75% more to graduate with credit. But now I’m just grateful to God. Anytime I start feeling down, I tell myself, “What if I had to resit one of my papers?”

Deevynn said:

"I think we are alike in mindset I would feel sooo down too if it’s just 1 point remaining my jamb I was giving 199 I cried my eyes out because it was remaining just 1 I wrote two years later 198 I just smiled after all not like I can’t even use the first one before but my dad was against me going to school because it was far so I decided not to go write the next year and wrote two years later I used that of the 198 still felt the pain cos I wanted to enter 200 but nevertheless I knew I still did well"

Watch the video below:

