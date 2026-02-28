A graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), who scored 300 in JAMB and had 8 As in WAEC, has gone viral

The individual mentioned the CGPA he finished with from the university and listed the awards he won

He shared a screenshot from his school portal showing his results from 100 level to his final year at the university

A graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, in the person of Jason Omu, who scored 300 out of a total of 400 in his JAMB exam and also had 8 As and 1 B in WAEC, has graduated with a first-class degree.

He explained that at the beginning of his journey at the university, he had a perfect CGPA of 5.0 in 100 level.

UNILAG graduate with 300 in JAMB, 8 As in WAEC goes viral. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Jason Omu, JAMB

Source: Twitter

UNILAG graduate shows off his school results

His statement:

"THE JASONDICTORIAN ADDRESS."

"They give the title of Valedictorian to the student with the best grades. I’m claiming the title of Jasondictorian because I was the best at being Jason."

"My greatest victory wasn’t just for myself; it was in watching others succeed. But did I make my own wins along the way? Absolutely."

"The breakdown of the Jasondictorian run:"

"The Preamble - Setting the Standard."

"Before I stepped on campus, I knew what I wanted."

"● Scored 300 in JAMB."

"● Cleared WAEC with 8 As & 1 B (Best result in my set).

"● Collected 9+ academic awards."

He mentioned in the post above that he won over 9 awards in his university and proceeded to mention his CGPA across different levels in the University of Lagos.

In the post, it was detailed that he won 3 scholarships.

He continued:

"100 Level - The Beginning."

"I started fast. I wanted to prove I belonged here."

"● The 5.0: Hit a perfect 5.0 GPA."

"● The Scholarships: Won three major awards: The Imole Nobel Education Foundation, NLNG Scholarship, and Total Energies Fund Scholarships."

"200 Level - The Reality Check."

"I ran for Departmental Vice President and lost. Being the runner-up stung, but it woke me up. That loss taught me two things: I needed to put myself out there, and I didn’t need a title to be a leader."

"● The Lesson: Leadership isn't a position; it's an action."

"300 Level - The Rebirth"

"I took that lesson and went to work. I joined The Investment Society (TIS) Unilag and stopped playing small."

"● Head of Sponsorship, The Finance Symposium 3.0: Led the team to secure ₦3.5m in funding."

"● Assistant Head, Management Consulting: Started building the systems to help others win."

"● NHEF Scholar: Selected for the prestigious program."

"400 Level - The First Flight."

"Everything came together. I focused on leaving something behind that would outlast me."

"● Head of Management Consulting: Led the division."

"● Launched the TIS Advisory Board: Created a system to provide free consulting for student businesses, validated by industry pros."

"● Head, TIS VC Fund: Managed the team and led a pitch competition for 20+ startups."

"● Head of Logistics, The Colloquium 2025: Orchestrated the operations for the largest student finance conference in SSA."

"● Managed Winners: Coached 3+ teams to win national competitions."

"● The Finish: Graduated with First Class Honours (4.6/5.0)."

In the screenshot below, he finished his final year with a CGPA of 4.60.

UNILAG graduate shares CGPA, awards after first-class degree. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Jason Omu

Source: Twitter

After he detailed his grades from 100 to the last level, he spoke about many other things he achieved during his undergraduate days at the University in his Linkedin post.

UNILAG graduate shares his achievement

"The Real Stats (Impact)."

""Grades are good, but impact is better."

"● 10+ students landed offers (Global & Local) with my guidance.

"● 30+ students mentored directly."

"My transcript says First Class, but my legacy says we all won. Reflect on your achievements to define your success. Run your race. Strive for personal excellence. That is the Jasondictorian standard."

"As for me? I’m just getting started."

