A graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), who had attended six different primary schools and had an F9 in NECO, took to social media to celebrate as he bagged a first-class degree.

The individual also shared his education story and the challenges he faced before he achieved the academic feat.

Obafemi Awolowo University graduate with F9 in NECO bags first-class.

Source: Twitter

Graduate of Obafemi Awolowo shares powerful story

He mentioned in the viral post that, aside from attending six primary schools, he also attended about five different secondary schools in the space of six years, while moving from state to state across the country.

Precious Adebisi Olujinmi, who graduated with a first-class degree in Demography and Social Statistics from Obafemi Awolowo University, also spoke about his mathematics grade as he wrote his senior secondary school exams several times.

His statement:

"From Struggle to Triumph: My OAU Journey. Exactly a month and two days ago today, I graduated with First Class Honours (4.61/5.00) in Demography and Social Statistics from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife - an achievement not by my wisdom or strength, but by the help of God."

"My academic journey wasn't without its challenges. I attended six primary schools in six years and five secondary schools in over six years, moving from state to state and struggling to find my footing. My grades in mathematics weren't exactly all good - E8 in WAEC and F9 in NECO. I had to do NECO GCE so I could combine results for my admission process. But I didn't let that define me. Instead, I used it as fuel to push myself harder."

Obafemi Awolowo University graduate shares inspiring school and university story.

Source: Twitter

Graduate of Obafemi Awolowo bags first class

While he started with a CGPA of 4.08 in 100 level, he explained how he turned his academics around and got a higher CGPA in his final year despite his past struggles.

He continued:

"Fast forward to OAU, where I defied the odds and achieved academic excellence:"

"✨ Ended Part 1 with a CGPA of 4.08."

"✨ Overcame personal struggles, including my dad's illness."

"✨ Achieved a 5.0 GPA in Part 4."

"✨ Maintained a minimum GPA of 4.64 after Part 1."

✨" Balanced academics with extracurricular activities, playing football at various levels (Part 1–4) and."

"I'm grateful to God for the strength and resilience, and to my parents, lecturers, family, and friends for their unwavering support 🙏. This journey has taught me that with determination, hard work, and prayer, anything is possible. As I close this chapter, I'm excited for the next phase of my life."

