A graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, who scored a total of 300 out of 400 in his UTME exam grabs attention after displaying the CGPA he finished with from the university.

Francis Ezeakunwanne, in his viral post, also shared several of his other achievements following his UTME exam, which he wrote in 2019 and passed in one sitting.

UNILAG graduate shares his UTME score

He explained that he had finished his secondary school in 2019 and sat for UTME the same year, achieving a very high score. That same year, he began to hustle so he could raise funds to support himself.

In the same post, he mentioned the impressive CGPA he graduated with from the University of Lagos.

He shared his CGPA:

"Last month, I had the honour of walking across the stage at my Convocation Ceremony, officially graduating as a First Class Accounting graduate of the University of Lagos (CGPA: 4.84/5.0)."

"But that moment was more than a ceremony. It was the closing of one chapter that began years ago with ambition, uncertainty, and a decision to bet on discipline. From countless late nights of study, to moments of doubt, pressure, and silent prayers."

"There were days when I moved from the noise of the market to the silence of my books. Days when the weight of ambition felt heavier than my circumstances. Days I had to remind myself why I started."

"The goal was never just to get a degree. The goal was excellence, growth, and transformation."

"What you see today as 'First Class' was built on consistency in unseen seasons, choosing discipline over comfort, preparation over excuses, and faith over fear."

"And here is how the journey unfolded:"

The brilliant student, Francis Ezeakunwanne, made it known in his viral post that he wrote several other exams, which he passed in one sitting, and he shared details of all until the year he finished his university education.

He explained in details, the year he completed his secondary school education and got admitted into the University of Lagos, UNILAG.

The screenshot below shows his CGPA in each of the levels, from 100 to 400.

UNILAG graduate shares his academic journey

He explained in the viral post:

"2019 - Completed SSCE & JAMB (Scored 300/400). Began hustling in Kantangowa Market to raise school funds."

"2019 - Gained admission into the University of Lagos to study Accounting."

"2022 - Started ICAN exams (Passed ATS 1 & 2 in one sitting)."

"2023 - Passed ATS 3 & Skills Level in one sitting."

"May 2024 – Passed the Professional Level in one sitting."

"2024 - Appointed Director of Research & Development, Impact Leaders Club, Unilag Chapter."

"2025 - Graduated as a First Class Accounting graduate (CGPA: 4.84/5.0)."

"During my undergraduate years, I received the FSB, Seplat Energy Plc, and SNEPCO Scholarships, which supported my tuition fees and professional examination fees."

"This achievement is not just about grades. It is a reminder that your starting point does not define your finish line."

"I'm Francis Ezeakunwanne, BSc Accounting, AAT, ACA."

"To all my great friends and colleagues out there, see you all at the Top."

"The journey continues."

