A graduate of the University of Lagos took to social media to list his achievements in the university

The individual explained his real-life story and mentioned the year he was admitted into the university

He mentioned the CGPA he had in his 100 level and compared it with the one he graduated with

A graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, in the person of Sikiru Jamilu Olawale, has showcased his CGPA, which he graduated with from the university, and also mentioned another rare record he broke in his department.

The brilliant student took to his LinkedIn profile to speak about his academic journey at the university, while also mentioning the CGPA he had in 100 level.

UNILAG graduate breaks long standing academic record. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Sikiru Jamilu Olawale

Source: Twitter

UNILAG graduate sets new record

Sharing his story, he explained that he had initially desired to study a different course in the university, Economics, but eventually settled for Yoruba Education.

After several of his mates had already started their education in different universities, he mentioned that he was on a different path until 2019, when he secured admission into the University of Lagos.

His story:

"Indeed I Am My Ancestors’ Wildest Dream."

"Coming from a background where the earliest generations could not attain formal education, my academic journey was never meant to be easy."

"After secondary school, while many of my peers moved straight into tertiary institutions, I had to pursue Arabic education, a path that took eight long years of discipline, patience, and faith. University felt distant, almost unreal."

"Yet in 2019, against the odds, I gained admission into the University of Lagos to study Yorùbá Education. This came after an initial desire to study Economics, a dream I had to release due to my aggregate score. What felt like a setback later revealed itself as destiny."

Despite the years he took before beginning his studies at UNILAG, he achieved a rare feat in his very first semester at the university, earning a first class with a very high CGPA.

He shared:

"From my very first year, I led my class academically, starting with a First Class GPA of 4.50. The journey wasn’t always smooth. There were semesters of 4.44, 4.46, 4.49, moments that tested my resolve and consistency. Still, I pressed on."

He continued to maintain this until his final year, and he graduated with an even higher grade.

"At the end of the journey, I graduated with a CGPA of 4.54."

UNILAG graduate sets new record in his department. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Sikiru Jamilu Olawale

Source: Twitter

His CGPA, according to him, is the highest ever recorded in the history of Yoruba Education in the university to date.

He continued:

"The highest CGPA ever recorded in the Yorùbá Education cohort, and a standing record as of today."

"Academic Milestones."

"By the grace of God and relentless effort, I became:"

"✅ One of over 1,000 First Class and Distinction graduates produced by the University of Lagos in the 2024/2025 academic session"

"✅ One of 42 First Class graduates from the Faculty of Education"

"✅ One of 7 First Class graduates from the Department of Arts Education"

"✅ The second First Class graduate ever produced by the Yorùbá Education cohort since its inception"

"✅ The holder of the highest CGPA ever recorded in the Yorùbá Education cohort"

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Emmanuel Oluwatosin dropped out of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) because he was not doing well in Physics. He tried again, went to Redeemer’s University and finally graduated with a first-class degree.

UNILAG graduate shares her CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate, Miracle Ogunleye, shared her school grades online.

She said she cried when she saw her first semester result because it was low, and she didn’t even want to show her dad. But she worked hard every semester and finally graduated with a very high CGPA of 4.42 out of 5.

Source: Legit.ng