A young Nigerian, Omiyinka Samuel, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Samuel shared that he bagged a first-class degree in mechanical engineering.

From businessman to UI engineering first-class graduate

Identified as @omiyinks on X, the graduate opened up about how he handled a lot of businesses as an undergraduate and how he still managed to bag a first class.

He revealed that he was the president of an association in school and also had a laundry business, inspiring others.

His X post read:

"First Class didn’t come easy for me. I did a lot of businesses in school.

"I started with a 3.86. I dropped to the 3.6 range in my 200L which really dampened my morale, but I managed to remain in that range until my penultimate year when I dropped again to exactly 3.52

"I was scared at this point & it almost seemed like I wouldn’t make it. What scared me the most was the fact that I’d just been elected president of my dept. & my tenure was to take place all through my final year.

This meant that I had to stay on point academically, run an entire association of 200+ students., tend to my laundry business, and still work on my final project.

"My academic comeback almost seemed impossible with this load. In the end, I had a 3.80/4 GPA in the final year, had an 81 in my project and led the association to my very best, & eventually had a push up in my CGPA from a 3.52 to a 3.58/4.00, which then placed me in the First-Class category — an almost impossible feat to achieve at one’s final level.

"I’m thankful to God for this. Looking forward to graduate studies opportunities."

See his X post below:

Netizens celebrate UI first-class engineering graduate

@_ScoopNation said:

Congratulations Champ A lot to learn from your story Best wishes in your future endeavors.

@Promise_Xvi said:

Congratulations chief. Inspiring story."

@Adeniji62599189 said:

Congratulations Engr. Samuel Omiyinka. Greater Height always."

