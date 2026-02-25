A University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate has finished his undergraduate studies with a first-class degree in economics, a subject that he was intimidated by in early secondary school

The young man who won three scholarships narrated how he went from studying economics out of fear of failing years ago to liking it

Apart from his academic success, his desire for professional excellence led him to become an Associate Accounting Technician (AAT)

Olatunji Olamilekan, a fresh graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has celebrated bagging a first-class honours degree in economics.

The UNILAG scholar shared his convocation photoshoot on Facebook as he shared how he went from being intimidated by economics in secondary school to being passionate about it at UNILAG.

A UNILAG graduate shares his story after bagging a first-class in economics. Photo Credit: Olatunji Olamilekan

Source: Facebook

UNILAG graduate turned subject fear into passion

According to Olamilekan, he was intimidated by economics in early secondary school, and people tagging it a difficult subject did not help matters at the time.

From initially studying economics out of fear of failing at the time, he soon fell in love with the subject and continued it at UNILAG.

Apart from his academics, Olamilekan said he also sought professional excellence, which made him become an Associate Accounting Technician (AAT), amongst other efforts. He was also the recipient of three scholarships, namely the Chevron Scholarship, a Rotary Club of Lagos (DEWEF) scholarship, and the Joint Mind Initiative Scholarship funding.

Leadership-wise, Olamilekan said he was active and held several positions. His Facebook post read:

"Ending in Praise.

"Graduating with a First Class Honours from the University of Lagos, from being intimidated by the subject in early secondary school. It has been an incredible journey of transformation.

"​I first encountered the subject at IGS. Back then, it was whispered about as a “difficult” one, and I initially studied out of a fear of failing. However, as the concepts began to click, that fear turned into fascination. I went from celebrating a 50 in my first semester in IGS to becoming the “go-to” person for my peers.

"​That passion followed me to Unilag and beyond. My hunger for professional excellence led me to become an professional Along the way, I sat for the ATS Stage 1 exams and was honored to emerge not just with the Subject Prize in Economics, but as the 3rd Best Student Overall in West Africa. now pressing forward with my ACA (in view).

"​This journey wasn’t walked alone. I am deeply grateful to have been supported as a Chevron Scholarship, a Rotary club of Lagos (DEWEF) Schlarship , and a beneficiary of the Joint Mind Initiative Scholarship funding my ICAN examination.

"​I also learned that growth isn’t just about grades—it’s about people and leadership. Serving as the Financial Secretary (2023/2025) and Male Coordinator (2024/2025) for ASSMUS taught me responsibility, while The Growth Club (TGC) provided a system that helped me thrive as a person.

"​Today, I stand proud of how far I’ve come. I am open to internship and graduate opportunities within the Finance sector. And as I transition to the professional world am eager to apply this grit and curiosity to solve complex problems and drive meaningful growth."

A UNILAG graduate bagged a first-class degree in economics. Photo Credit: Olatunji Olamilekan

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

UNILAG graduate celebrated on Facebook

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNILAG graduate's post below:

Oluwakemi Soyoye said:

"Congratulations dear, greater height in Jesus name."

Adanlawo Folayemi Olubunmi said:

"Congratulations my dear, continue to soar in your next endeavor."

Oluwayinka Opeyemi Makinde said:

"Congratulations to a trailblazer."

Cynthia Gift said:

"Congratulations dear, greater heights."

Zaynab Busari said:

"Wow, congratulations, my darling boy, I am so proud of your achievements Alhamdulillah. BaraakahLlahu fee [expletive] dear."

Bello Monsurat said:

"Congratulations dear, keep winning."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who dropped out of OAU after her CGPA fell below 1.0 had bagged a first-class degree at UNILAG.

UNILAG graduate who scored 319 in UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UNILAG graduate who scored 319 in his UTME had finished from the university with flying colours.

Thefresh graduate, Tunde Mustapha, posted this on X to celebrate his academic achievement. He shared photos from his graduation from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), after he bagged a first-class degree.

The graduate of Accounting, in a viral post, mentioned that he had 5As in WAEC and also scored a total of 319 in his UTME.

Source: Legit.ng