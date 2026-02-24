A young lady celebrated completing his studies at the University of Ibadan from the department of microbiology

She shared her academic struggle and how she fell sick on the day of her final year project defense, and her other achievements

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the microbiology graduate on his academic feat

A Nigerian lady, Adeola Igbirogba, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) with a bachelor’s degree in microbiology.

Celebrating her academic feat on X, an excited Adeola shared how she graduated with a first class and emerged as the best graduating student in her class.

UI Microbiology student bags first-class

Identified on X as @delulu_adeola, the lady shared her achievements and celebrated her win.

Her X post read:

"Microbiology, University of Ibadan. First Class Honours. Best Graduating Student.. I came, I saw, and it looks like I conquered."

On her LinkedIn post, she gave more details about her story:

"Finding out I would be graduating as the top student in the department of Microbiology felt like a dream come true. My final year was riddled with so much emotional, financial, and personal turmoil, that finishing the session with a perfect CGPA was nothing short of a miracle.

"This situation entirely describes how my academic journey has been: years and years of effort, of late nights, of all the fires I had to put out along the way. Of all the things I had to do scared, especially when I didn't feel confident or brave or bold. When I wondered if some things were bigger than me, or if I had any right to dream this big or this far.

"All the countless projects I worked on, the scholarships, the competitions and the roles I took on that contributed to this wonderful experience fabled to be the best four years of one's life.

"In December, I defended my undergraduate project at the University of Ibadan. That day was a bittersweet moment for me—the culmination of weeks of sampling, testing, failed experiments, repeated procedures, contamination, and isolate loss, all leading up to this one final moment.

"I woke up with a sore throat, a banging headache, and high fever. In less than two hours, I'd be defending over six months of work. Less than 10 minutes before I was called in, my dress ripped.

"I don't know how I was able to calm myself down in order to defend successfully. My throat wasn't working, I didn't feel on top of anything, yet I did it anyway; with a ripped gown and a voice that barely worked."

Reactions trail UI first class graduate's post

@Hibraheembamid1 said:

"Congratulations, Adeola."

@SuperBoy__GB said:

"Congratulations Adeola, I want to be like you when I grow up."

@enzo_deerich said:

"Course rep ma Congratulations."

