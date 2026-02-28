A young intelligent Nigerian man went viral as he celebrated the completion of his law studies at the University of Ibadan

He opened up about how he handled different leadership positions as an undergraduate and how he chose law

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the law graduate on his academic feat

A young Nigerian man, Idowu Ademola, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Ademola shared that he bagged a first-class degree in law.

University of Ibadan Law Student With 290 UTME Score Bags First Class, Lists Achievements

Source: Twitter

UI law graduate shares admission journey

Identified on X as @ademolaphocus, the brilliant man celebrated his graduation from the institution as he appreciated God for his achievements.

He wrote on X:

"A first-class degree in Law from the first and best University in Nigeria. Thank you, Jesus."

In a chat with Legit.ng, the young man shared how he gained admission into the university.

His words:

"I finished from Christs School, Ado-Ekiti(Ekiti's first secondary school) in 2019, as the Asst. Snr. Prefect and as the Best Graduating Arts Student. I had initially written JAMB in SS2, largely preparatory for the following year, and probably for the fun of it too. I had 258 that year.

"In 2019, in SS3, I had 290 and was initially shocked and disappointed when I saw the score. I had picked UI Law only because OAU Law lost accreditation the previous year. I had 83 in the PUTME, with an aggregate score nearly 8points above the the eventual cut-off.

"I had written WAEC and NECO same year too and made my results. I got admission in October 2019, but due to Corona Virus and ASUU strike, we only resumed in February 2021.

"Being in UI law was an wholesome experience. I was Oyo State Director for Law Students Association of Nigeria(LAWSAN), over five universities, as a 200/300lv student. I was also President of my faculty in 400lv, amidst 20+ other leadership positions I served in as an undergraduate.

"I was also into public speaking and writing, represented the University of Ibadan about 15 times in national competitions, won more than 25 awards(local and international) in public speaking, writing, and leadership.

"I was in more than 20 societies/endeavours, at one point or another. I travelled for an international fellowship last year too, immediately after my 500lv first semester exams.

"For me, it's just gratitude to God. I know that things could have turned out very differently, but I'm here because I'd found God's mercies. And so beyond all, I'm grateful."

See his X post below:

Netizens celebrate UI first-class law graduate

@Oluwabusayo1608 said:

Proud of you! Congratulations, Demmy G

@dejothebrand said:

congrats brother. God really pulled you through.

@blessIngIdowuj said:

Big congratulations my bro. God has done it again."

Source: Legit.ng