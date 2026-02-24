A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), went viral online after sharing details of his final-year project

He mentioned that he had hawked food on the streets of Lagos and shared his experience in a viral post

The project he did in his final year made several individuals react, as the topic he chose grabbed their attention

A University of Ibadan (UI) law graduate who hawked food on the streets of Lagos grabbed attention with his unique project topic.

Kareem Ogbodo shared a photo on his social media page celebrating his graduation and displaying the details of his final-year project.

UI graduate shares final-year project

Celebrating his graduation, the law graduate @KareemOgbodo wrote:

"What a ride it has been! From hawking amala in the streets of Lagos for many years, going homeless multiple times, and so much more that I can't express, I am now a law graduate. I'm grateful to God for how the journey keeps unfolding."

He drew people's attention to the photo he shared, which contains the title of his project.

While several people took to the comment page to celebrate his graduation from UI, some individuals found his project topic interesting and spoke about it.

A user, @RareTega, commented after seeing his project topic:

"Congratulations, Kareem! You will go places. Your project topic genuinely piques my interest, and I can't wait to read it."

UI graduate's project topic grabs attention

Another individual spoke about the project topic and expressed interest in reading it.

The user, @praiseadegokee, said:

"Congratulations. I find your project topic interesting, and I would love to read it."

The title of the project topic in the photo he shared on his X page read:

"The Rise of Digital Necromancy: Emerging Criminal Law Concerns."

Reactions trail UI law graduate's project topic

@doitagain200321 noted:

"Babatunde, Congratulations 🎉 More Wins."

@Theophilusiga said:

"Congratulations, Kareem. You're one the greats and your story deserves to be told. Finishing from UI with this degree is proof that you're dogged."

@_Pheelzz noted:

"Kareem! A man! A very strong man!❤️ Success is inevitable! And this is just the beginning for you."

@studentsunionui explained:

"Congratulations, your resilience paid off. The Union wishes you the best in your endeavors."

@Kennywright0 explained:

"Congratulations to you guy. I admire your courage and tenacity. You didn't give up. God will be with you in the remaining journey. You are going places. You are loved brother."

@TheGreatTony01 wrote:

"Congratulations Mr. Ogbodo."

@OladiranLp shared:

"Congratulations! Looking forward to you being at the bar."

@Legalaccess_HQ said:

"Congratulations to you! 🥳I wish you success in the next phase."

@osej_emmy wrote:

"Congratulations, the sky is the beginning for you."

@KodLagos said:

"Congratulations 🎊 Kareem. Well done."

