A student of Lagos State University (LASU) made many people emotional on social media after sharing his story

In the video, he explained that he sleeps inside a shop with his mother and siblings and shared the reason why

His mother also spoke about their father, the work he does, and the amount he earns as a monthly salary

A first-class student of Lagos State University (LASU) with a CGPA of 4.78 has explained why he sleeps inside a shop.

This was revealed in a statement he made via a video, which has gotten many people emotional on social media.

LASU student mentions his CGPA

@kaya_tv_025, a social media user, spoke with the young individual who shared his story.

The student of Lagos State University (LASU) introduced himself as Victor and shared his story.

At the beginning of the video, he said he is a student of LASU and mentioned his CGPA, after which he explained why he sleeps in a shop.

His mother also spoke in the video, mentioning that she has other children and describing the work her husband does and how much he earns monthly.

His mother said in the clip:

"I'm trying. I'm a tailor; I sell pure water and drinks. We dey manage small small. My husband is a gateman at a school; he supports us and earns monthly. They pay him 30,000."

After his mother had spoken, Victor spoke about himself and the struggles he faced as a result of his condition.

He mentioned that he had tried to sleep in different places several times but mostly sleeps in the shop with his parents and siblings.

He explained:

"I'm a first-class student with a 4.78 CGPA. I saw the situation of my home, and I was like, I need to change things because my mom, my siblings, and I stay in a shop. We sleep in a shop; we don't have a home of our own."

In the above, he explains that he sleeps in the shop basically because they couldn’t find a different place to stay as they have no home of their own.

He continued in the TikTok video:

"Sometimes, I would cry all night. Everything happens like that, but I was able to concentrate on my studies because I believe that if I still put in my best, I'll be able to change the situation at home, even for myself."

"I teach people without even telling them what I'm going through. I'll teach in the morning, teach in the afternoon, even in the evening, while I walk down to where I want to go and sleep in the church. I never told anybody what's happening to me. I thank God."

Nigerians react to story of LASU student

ARAB added:

"This is really touching. Knowing you were going through so much and still showed up to teach us with dedication is truly admirable. We never knew, but we’re grateful for your consistency and strength. May things keep getting better for you scholar victor."

Boluwatife said:

"Truly people don't look like what they go through .He's my coursemate and a tutor even with all these challenges he still took out time to tutor us. I pray that divine favour will locate you and your family scholar Victor."

Rayo's_ place_ wrote:

"You are really A Victor in Christ like you claim🥺He's my coursemate ,a scholar and a tutor to us all in our department. He is really a great guy,he still tutored us this evening 🥺🥺 We never knew he go through this o while he teaches us relentlessly."

Omolokun Leye shared:

"What amazed me most about this dude is brilliancy and determination at this age when 90% of the youths are into internet fraud yahoo yahoo, quick rich syndrome and other social vices. Aturu Victor need a recommendation for an employment."

GBEMISOLA said:

"Victor is a very good course mate. He really love to impact everyone in our department. And he does things willingly. Victor in Christ dear it's your time to shine."

Watch the video below:

