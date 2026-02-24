A young Nigerian lady took to social media to celebrate after she was offered admission to study an important course at the University of Lagos

A Nigerian lady who spent most of her nights secretly crying after writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for six years without gaining admission has finally celebrated being offered a place by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

Onyinyechi (Viola) Obika took to social media to share her story, attaching a photo of her admission status as evidence to back her claims.

Lady secures admission after 6 UTME attempts

She explained that she had been out of school for about seven years and had nearly lost hope of passing her exam, often asking friends about their time in school.

After six years of constant studying, she took to her LinkedIn page to share the good news and her story.

She wrote:

“I've spent seven years struggling with an inferiority complex, feeling embarrassed when I'm asked by friends, ‘How's school?’ because each time I have to admit that I'm not in school.

“I have watched my juniors in secondary school gain admission and graduate while I have yet to even be given admission. I've spent most of my nights secretly crying and having suicidal thoughts. I felt like I was alive but not really living.”

After recalling the days she lamented and asked her friends about their school experience, she said her worries are over after receiving an admission offer on her JAMB portal.

Lady mentions the course she was offered

She continued in her LinkedIn post:

“Well, those days are now behind because guess who has been offered admission to study Pharmacy at the University of Lagos?”

“That’s right, ME 👉🏾 Onyinyechi Obika 👈🏾

“After spending seven years out of school and six years studying tirelessly for JAMB, I have been offered admission to study Pharmacy at the University of Lagos.

“Waited loooonnnnngggggg enough for this opportunity. Thank you, Lord 🙏🏾.”

Her story has gone viral on social media, with many celebrating her success.

