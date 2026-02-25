A UI graduate, Idongesit Ime, began university with a 1.88 CGPA in 100 level, but steadily improved his performance through consistent effort

He boosted his grades over the years, earning multiple A grades and raising his CGPA significantly by his final year

He graduated from the University of Ibadan with a Second Class Honours (Upper Division) degree, describing his journey as a comeback story

A University of Ibadan graduate, Idongesit Ime, has inspired many on social media after sharing how he improved his academic performance despite starting university with a low grade.

The graduate, who studied Agricultural Extension and Rural Development at the University of Ibadan, recounted his journey in a LinkedIn post. He described it as a “comeback story.”

According to him, his academic journey began with a disappointing 1.88 CGPA on a 4.00 scale in his 100 level, which placed him in the Third Class category.

GUI graduate breaks down his academic struggles

He said the poor result was the right and needed motivation for him to wake up and improve. Things turned out well in his second year, where he had a CGPA of 2.29 (from 1.88 CGPA).

He then decided to change his study habits and strengthen his focus. It paid off in his third year when he earned 17 A grades out of 21 courses, boosting his CGPA to 2.81.

He, however, shared his concerns with his fourth-year (400-level) class, where he had five A grades and many B grades across 11 courses.

Man graduates with secon class upper

He said:

"Success isn't a straight line. In 400L, the pressure mounted and "panic stations" trooped in. I ended up with 5 A’s and several B’s out of 11 courses. I was disappointed, but I remained grateful because it could have been worse.

By 500L, I was extremely calm but hungry. I aimed to replicate my 17-A streak; I fell slightly short with 13 A’s out of 17, but the mission was accomplished."

In his final year, he maintained consistency, earning 13 A grades out of 17 courses, which helped him achieve his goal.

His LinkedIn post reads:

"He graduated with a Second Class Honours (Upper Division) degree.

Taking to his LinkedIn page, he wrote:

My final results are in:

OBOT, Idongesit Ime

B.Agric (Agricultural Extension and Rural Development)

Second Class Honours (Upper Division)

University of Ibadan

I made it. I am deeply grateful to God for the strength to stay the course. To anyone currently staring at a result they aren't proud of: I dare you to dream, because I did, and worked for it.

What’s Next?

I have a strong knack for data analysis, particularly as it relates to the complexities of the agribusiness supply chain.

I am officially open to collaborations, roles, and opportunities where I can apply my grit and technical skills to help organizations grow."

