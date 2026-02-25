A young man speaks out ahead of FIFA’s decision on the World Cup eligibility dispute between Nigeria and DR Congo

He explained why he doesn’t want the Super Eagles to qualify and play in the 2026 World Cup tournament

The man gave his reason in a viral post several days after Nigeria lost to DR Congo on penalties during playoff

Amid the 2026 World Cup eligibility dispute between Nigeria and DR Congo, which is yet to be determined by FIFA, a young man has openly said he doesn't want the Super Eagles of Nigeria to play in the World Cup.

Tobi Ajayi shared his reason in the post as he, alongside several other football fans, await FIFA’s decision.

Man speaks about Nigeria, 2026 World Cup

Nigeria and DR Congo played the 2026 World Cup playoffs, which ended in a draw and led to a penalty shootout that was eventually won by the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Not long after the match, Nigeria raised some issues, alleging that ineligible players had been used in the match against the Super Eagles. They asked FIFA to investigate and make a decision, claiming that DR Congo violated some rules.

While FIFA is yet to make a decision, a young man, @TobiAjayi15, openly said he doesn't want Nigeria to play in the World Cup.

He gave his reason in the viral post: according to him, Nigeria didn’t play well in their match against DR Congo.

His full statement read:

"I don't want Nigeria to go to the World Cup for the nonsense they played that night against Congo."

Nigerians await FIFA decision on World Cup

@Ayt_miles wrote:

"One thing Nigerians don’t know is, If FIFA finds Nigeria's allegations all false/unsubstantiated and deems them irresponsible, a fine or other sanction on the NFF is possible. However, if the protest was made in good faith with supporting documents (as the NFF claims), it's unlikely to result in penalties just for being wrong. FIFA encourages legitimate challenges to eligibility but discourages abuse of the process. Keep this in mind too while you wait for the verdict."

@Itata_9 added:

"This is good news for Nigeria because it means the evidence NFF presented was worth a thorough investigation by FIFA. If the petition wasn't strong enough they would've dismissed it a long time ago. DR Congo WILL be disqualified by FIFA. It is inevitable and just a matter of time before the news breaks the internet. The Intercontinental Playoffs ticket will be given to the Super Eagles. Get ready!"

@Doxa_of_Chelsea stressed:

"Do you still hope in nothingness ? Dream is free anyway but i'm advising you all to buy already new engine generators so that you may watch DR CONGO 🇨🇩 in upcoming intercontinental playoff and world cup 2026 from your TV."

@Pros4luv said:

"FIFA get this issue done once and for all. Why the delay again now🙄 abi una don turn INEC."

