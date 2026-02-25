A young man took to social media to send a message to Nigerians ahead of FIFA’s verdict on the 2026 World Cup playoffs

He spoke about DR Congo players and Nigeria's interest in the 2026 World Cup tournament

He also shared his final opinion on the possibility of Nigeria playing in the 2026 World Cup tournament

Ahead of the determination of the petition filed against DR Congo by Nigeria after the 2026 World Cup playoffs, a man has explained why Nigeria might not play in the World Cup.

@Theopulenceman took to his media page to condemn the petition filed against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

2026 World Cup: Man predicts FIFA ruling

He had initially posted a statement on his X account, blaming whoever filed a case against DR Congo after Nigeria lost to the country in penalties during the 2026 World Cup playoffs.

@Theopulenceman wrote:

"It’s crazy that Nigeria wants to exploit Congolese laws to qualify for the World Cup. Whoever sent that nonsense petition to FIFA should withdraw it immediately."

"What business is it of theirs if the players possess dual citizenship? The players submitted Congolese passports to FIFA. FIFA regulations were followed. Case closed."

After saying this, he boldly stated that Nigeria will not qualify for the 2026 World Cup tournament and explained why.

Man shares his opinion on Nigeria’s chances in the 2026 World Cup. Photo Source: Facebook/Sports Scout

He added:

"Nigeria is not going to the World Cup. Anyone selling you that false hope is simply trying to distract you people."

"How do you intend to prove that it was fraud? Better go and fix your football, play better on the pitch, and qualify for the next World Cup in 2030. Stop dreaming!"

Nigerians await FIFA ruling on World Cup

@davinci9ja noted:

"It is just a very disgraceful conduct by the NFF. Manage the team well dem no fit do simple job, na now dem dey find we wuruwuru to di answer to get a place at World Cup. "

@Rashnaking wrote:

"Nigeria no dey go anywhere."

@curtainraizer stressed:

"The rule is the rule.. if DR Congo is found wanting for breaching and deceiving FIFA, they should face the hammer. When Nigeria had issues too, we were axed. So is DR Congo any different? This will serve as a deterrent to other countries who might want to tow the same line."

@kumebennett shared:

"I have looked at this whole thing back and front and wallahi it's an NFF smoke screen cos I don't see the case. Fifa statues article 5-8, nothing to help our case in there. Unless they arr banking on FIFA opening an audit and finding fraudulent documents in the registration. Fin."

@real_SirWhite added:

"Soon you will understand why Nigeria is one of the most corrupt nations in the world. We know hot to cut corners and how to catch those who cut corners. We are going to worldcup."

